Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos at Coventry

There were 2,594 North Enders in the away end at the Coventry Building Society Arena, their second highest travelling support this season.
They had a great view of Daniel Johnson's 89th minute penalty which was scored in front of them, Coventry equalising deep into stoppage-time through Fabio Taveres.
Here are a selection of pictures of the PNE faithful from Saturday's game.
1. Snapping away
This PNE fan gets some photographic memories of the game at Coventry
Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport
2. Family day out
All smiles ahead of PNE's game at Coventry
Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport
3. Bag of sweets and a scarf
Pre-match treats for the kids who show their PNE colours
Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport
4. Thumbs up
Two young PNE supporters at the Coventry game
Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport