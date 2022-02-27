More than 2,500 Preston North End supporters in the away end at the Coventry Building Society Stadium.

Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos at Coventry

Preston North End had a big backing of supporters behind them in their 1-1 draw with Coventry City.

By Dave Seddon
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:13 pm

There were 2,594 North Enders in the away end at the Coventry Building Society Arena, their second highest travelling support this season.

They had a great view of Daniel Johnson's 89th minute penalty which was scored in front of them, Coventry equalising deep into stoppage-time through Fabio Taveres.

Here are a selection of pictures of the PNE faithful from Saturday's game.

1. Snapping away

This PNE fan gets some photographic memories of the game at Coventry

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

2. Family day out

All smiles ahead of PNE's game at Coventry

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

3. Bag of sweets and a scarf

Pre-match treats for the kids who show their PNE colours

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

4. Thumbs up

Two young PNE supporters at the Coventry game

Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport

