Gallery of Preston North End fans' photos at Coventry

There were 2,594 North Enders in the away end at the Coventry Building Society Arena, their second highest travelling support this season.

They had a great view of Daniel Johnson's 89th minute penalty which was scored in front of them, Coventry equalising deep into stoppage-time through Fabio Taveres.

Here are a selection of pictures of the PNE faithful from Saturday's game.

1. Snapping away This PNE fan gets some photographic memories of the game at Coventry Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Family day out All smiles ahead of PNE's game at Coventry Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

3. Bag of sweets and a scarf Pre-match treats for the kids who show their PNE colours Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

4. Thumbs up Two young PNE supporters at the Coventry game Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales