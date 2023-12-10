Earlier in the week, Delia Smith – the Norwich City joint owner and majority shareholder – criticised an estimated 20 per cent of her team’s home crowd.

She felt their actions in frustration at being in the bottom half of the Championship table were spreading negativity around the Carrow Road stadium.

Although, in Saturday’s game, there were no really loud, audible boos from either team’s fans, I would imagine this drab goalless stalemate will hardly be remembered by many of them in years to come.

Our loyal fans, who had made the long, arduous journey to East Anglia, had vocally backed the team throughout the game and their efforts were rewarded with an appreciative clap at the end of the match from manager Ryan Lowe and his team.

Preston North End's Ched Evans battles for possession with Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis (photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport)

For me, this was good to see, as was the fact that we had kept our third clean sheet of the season – which was also our first one in our last 14 league matches.

The home team had the majority of the possession but did not produce anything concrete in terms of goal attempts for the majority of the game.

Indeed, they looked like they were in dire need of a rousing ‘let’s be having you’ speech from Delia, who is also known for teaching people how to cook in a no-nonsense style.

If this match was one of her culinary dishes, you would describe it as one containing only the basic staple ingredients.

The Canaries were the much chirpier side for the majority of the game and strolled around the pitch as if they did not have a care in the world: similar to the manner of Tweety Bird, the famous yellow canary of the Warner Brothers cartoons.

In contrast, we sat very deep and were seemingly content for them to do this.

Had we been playing the role of Sylvester the Cat, it was like we were asleep under the table and had given up on any elaborate schemes to break this status quo in order to devour the yellow bird for our supper.

Although we did hit the crossbar during a rare second-half attack, it took until injury time for us to liven up the game.

We actually managed to frighten the home side after our only corner of the game led to a frantic goalmouth scramble before the ball was eventually cleared.

Our manager will probably describe this draw as a ‘fantastic’ point but, although we battled well, it was just another hard-earned point towards being safe from relegation.