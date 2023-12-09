Preston North End's Ched Evans battles for possession with Norwich City's Dimitris Giannoulis

Preston North End's losing run came to an end at Norwich City, with the Lilywhites starting another three game week with a 0-0 draw in Norfolk. And, based on the 90 minutes of away day action, it would be fair to conclude that North End got what they ultimately came for.

As the clock struck two o'clock and team news arrived, North End's team had an immediate vibe of grit and graft upon first glance. With nine goals all season in the side - Liam Lindsay contributing three of those - Preston's plan at Carrow Road was seemingly to keep things tight and frustrate the hosts. They did a decent enough job of that across a forgettable first 45 minutes, in which Ryan Lowe's side had nothing to shout about offensively. Brad Potts and Andrew Hughes were down the flanks, with North End setting up in a flat 5-3-2 spearheaded by Ched Evans and Liam Millar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE turned the ball into the channels at every opportunity, somewhat bypassing the midfield and instead looking to win duels and play off second balls. Their success at doing so was extremely minimal. At the other end, Freddie Woodman had to be alive to keep out Onel Hernandez - who raced through on 26 minutes - while Liam Lindsay diverted a low drive from Christian Fassnacht clear a few minutes later. That was Norwich's only notable spell of pressure, with the Canaries' equally drab first half display creating a flat atmosphere in a usually buoyant arena.

The verdict on North End's unexciting first half showing would ultimately be decided by what the visitors produced in the second. One moment of quality or a sudden shift up the gears was likely going to be enough for either team. A set piece felt another avenue for potential Preston success and their first meaningful effort at goal came from one, 54 minutes in. Alan Browne's fizzed cross from the right was glanced wide of the far post by Lindsay.

Those inside Carrow Road were begging for something to get them on the edge of their seats and three quickfire chances came along after the hour mark. The first of those fell to Brad Potts, who drove a fierce, first time strike just over the crossbar with his left foot - having plucked the ball out of the sky. At the other end, Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe saw a goal-bound volley blocked by Ben Whiteman - who then went up the other end and sent a placed effort of his own against the Canaries crossbar.

As the closing stages of the contest approached, the hunt for a winner was on but with the prospect of losing surely in the back of minds. It took 76 minutes for North End to be well and truly carved open, but a huge slice of luck - which Lowe will have perhaps felt his team were due - came to their aid. The ball found its way to Norwich substitute Liam Gibbs and he looked set to score for all the world - but could only slot wide from 10 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was still time to break the deadlock at the death and it was the home side pushing hardest for it, but PNE captain Alan Browne heroically kept Shane Duffy's bullet header out on the goal line. Lowe wanted his side to get back to doing the fundamentals and a first clean sheet in 14 games will have therefore pleased the Liverpudlian. It's a quick turnaround to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, where North End's approach will be interesting to see after a no nonsense, back-to-basics away performance.

Attendance: 25,761 (442 away)