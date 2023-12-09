Ryan Lowe hails 'fantastic point' for Preston North End as shares spoiled with Norwich City
PNE drew 0-0 with David Wagner's side at Carrow Road
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was delighted with his team's performance in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City.
The Lilywhites headed into the game on the back of three successive defeats and looking to turn recent poor form around. Ben Whiteman came the closest to nicking the win for Preston, when his placed shot in the second half came crashing off the crossbar.
That aside, North End spent the vast majority of the 90 minutes in a compact 5-3-2 shape and had a late, heroic block from captain Alan Browne to thank. PNE's primary objective was to keep a clean sheet and therefore the Preston boss was satisfied come full time at Carrow Road.
"It was a very hard earned point," said Lowe. "I thought the lads were terrific in everything they did - solid and resolute. The application was spot on. Coming away to Norwich, who've been in a rich vein of form, is not easy. The game plan was to keep the back door shut and then whatever happened from there on in, we'd take. We kept the back door shut, had some good moments and we've come away with a fantastic point - after losing three on the bounce.
"It's about building blocks and getting back to being us. They did everything I asked of them today, the lads. We've worked hard all week. The lads were determined to make sure they put it right and they've gone and done that today. We were massively pleased with not letting (Norwich) find a way. We had some moments, but knew we were not going to have loads of big moments. I said to the lads at half time that there was one big chance in the game for us.
"We've taken a point and hard work has got us it. Buying into it? They buy into it anyway. I think you have seen the effort and determination all season. We just sometimes haven't been as good and teams have opened us up in different ways. My judgement of the game and the players, they always listen and understand what we want from them. Sometimes it doesn't fall right for you, but I have got no complaints with my players. The game plan we put together for them, from the start of the week to today, they executed it brilliantly.
"You only have to look at the players they've got coming off the bench. Regardless, David is a fantastic manager and coach. They were attacking with six or seven at one point, but we knew that was going to happen. They interchange, the full backs played high and wide. We tried to use Liam (Millar) - which we did a few times - to give us that outlet ball. It is tough when you are a winger playing up front and it's tough technically and tactically.
"He said that is not him and we know that, but the fact of the matter is he's done a job for the lads - as our outlet ball. Norwich are a good team and you've got to make sure you did what we've done. The game plan worked a treat. We always felt we may be able to counter, hence why Liam was in the team and Ched - to get hold of the ball and get us up the pitch. We always felt, one way or another, that if we kept the back door shut then something would happen."