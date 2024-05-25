Mickel Miller

The out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle man has been linked with PNE

Preston North End will need to scupper Plymouth Argyle’s plans - if reported interest in Mickel Miller proves to be correct.

The Lilywhites, this week, were said to be eyeing the wing-back on a free transfer - with his Home Park contract set to expire next month. League One promotion duo, Portsmouth and Oxford United, were also credited with interest in the 28-year-old - who played 34 league games for the Pilgrims, last season.

Miller was signed in the summer of 2022, following his release from Rotherham United. The two-year deal he put pen-to-paper on is up soon, but there is confidence that Plymouth will keep hold of the wide man. Director of Football, Neil Dewsnip - who took charge and guided the club to safety after Ian Foster’s sacking - addressed Miller’s situation last month.

He said: “His contract does run out (at the end of June). Negotiations have already taken place, so we are well down the pathway. I notice that social media allegedly said that he was leaving, with another player. I don't really know where that has come from, but so be it.

“We have talked to both players (Miller and Brendan Galloway). We have talked to both agents and discussions are ongoing. I think both players have done well in the Championship. They want to stay in the Championship. So would you, so would I. So, I don't really foresee too many issues as long as we are in this league.’