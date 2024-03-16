Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hailed the spirit of his team in Saturday's 0-1 win at Plymouth Argyle - even if he was left to rue missed chances.

The Lilywhites took all three points back up the road, on their first trip to Home Park in more than 14 years. Substitute Liam Millar found himself on the pitch inside seven minutes, with Milutin Osmajic forced off through injury. And it was North End's number 23 who fired past Michael Cooper on 43 minutes - a strike which proved enough for Preston to run out winners.

"We came here to do a job, get three points and that's what we did," said Lowe. "It was nice to see a few people and obviously, it's extra special when you get three points. I thought the lads were fantastic from start to finish. Losing Emil (Riis) to a sickness bug this morning, then two important players in the first twenty odd minutes, you are thinking 'Okay...'. But, the lads who came on equipped themselves fantastically well and were excellent, from back to front. (Riis) was starting today, which is why we brought Liam Millar on - we thought we could get in behind Argyle today, stretch them and play in their half more.

"That is why Liam wasn't starting, with Robbie and Pottsy getting crosses in. Then, Mads (Frokjaer) picking balls up in the pockets. It obviously then changed and Keano came in and did great. We just felt it would be important to still have us stretching their legs, with Liam getting in behind. Sod's law, Pottsy then feels his hamstring being a bit tight and Liam goes over to that side. He caused some problems and I thought Layton Stewart was fantastic when he came on, as well. You have to adapt to these things and that's what we did, so credit to the group. I have got full faith and belief in the boys that are going on the pitch, to perform.

"Argyle have got some good players and are fighting for points. We had to nullify their strengths in Whittaker and Hardie, first and foremost - then you have other quality players. But, I think it was a perfect away performance - bodies on the line, looking after the ball, in and out of possession, some good passages of play. We should've scored more goals, if truth be known. We were not ruthless enough in that department, but I will take a one-nil win away from home any day of the week. (Millar) missed the easiest one didn't he! I thought he was fantastic. He can play different positions and he was excellent - great finish and well worthy of winning a game of footy."

North End were hit with injury blows pre-match - Ben Whiteman, Alan Browne and Emil Riis all missed out. Potts and Osmajic were then forced off inside 20 minutes - and Ryan Ledson was then on the end of a late, crunching challenge from Argyle wide man Mickel Miller. The number 14 got away with a yellow card - a decision which Lowe was disappointed with post-match. But, he was glad to see Ledson get back on to his feet and captain the team to victory.

