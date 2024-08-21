Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heckingbottom is the new manager of PNE

Any changes to Preston North End’s coaching team are to be confirmed, following the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as manager.

The Lilywhites announced the 47-year-old as the new boss at Deepdale, on Tuesday morning. PNE moved swiftly to bring Heckingbottom to the club, after the departure of interim boss Mike Marsh last Saturday - five days after Ryan Lowe brought to an end his two-and-a-half year tenure. Heckingbottom’s first match is this weekend, at home to Luton Town.

Left on the staff at North End are coach Peter Murphy - who was brought in by Lowe last summer - as well as player-coach Ched Evans and goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt. Upon the unveiling of Heckingbottom, on Tuesday, Preston director Peter Ridsdale said conversations were yet to take place regarding the backroom team.

“Well look, we have made the appointment of a manager and an assistant manager,” said Ridsdale. “Ultimately, what they have as their staff is their decision and they discuss it with the club. So, Paul has been here for a couple of hours - the same as Stuart.

“What happens thereafter will be what happens and I have no idea, because I haven’t discussed it with him. All I have discussed is whether he would come, here is the job, here is the job title, here is the salary and let’s get to work. That is what we are going to do. If anything else changes, we’ll say at that moment in time. But, we haven’t even had those discussions.”