Paul Heckingbottom is the new manager of Preston North End

Paul Heckingbottom is excited for the journey at Preston North End to start, and says it was a straightforward decision for him to make.

The Lilywhites have appointed the former Sheffield United boss as their new manager, following the exit of Ryan Lowe last week - and interim boss Mike Marsh last weekend. Heckingbottom has been out of work since December 2023 and brings Stuart McCall with him, as assistant boss. The 47-year-old held talks with PNE on Saturday and Sunday. With him now fully refreshed and ready to get back to work, the move to Deepdale was sorted quickly.

“I already had a perception of the club, knowing this club, the league, the area and the players,” said Heckingbottom. “I think, from my point of view, it was more about whether my perception of the club was right. The questions I asked, Peter answered them all and I was lucky enough to meet Craig as well, which was great. It was an easy one for me. The timing is good and it feels like a fresh start to us. We are back involved at a club we want to be at and we’re excited about what we can do.

“The club has given managers time in recent history, which is a good thing. The structure, in terms of decision making and the hierarchy, is pretty straight forward. That makes a difference for me, because I have not had that very often. It will be a good experience, to focus on the football. We are lucky to be here, happy to be here and looking forward to getting going. We know the squad, the players - a really, honest group and an established Championship group.

“There will be more conversations about where we’re going to take the team and how we can become a next-level team. I think that identity and vision needs to be really clear, because that’s what you’re going to sell when you’re wanting to sign players or develop players in your own building. Then it is getting that consistency in how you want to play. We want to get the best out of the group, which is something I think we are good at and doesn’t scare me at all.

“The (fans) are going to get people who work hard, without a doubt, and then we want that reflecting on the pitch. If I enjoy what we do, generally I am not too fussed about the result because it will take care of itself. So, we will try and play on the front foot and be aggressive - and we want that connection between the fans and players. We want to play in a way the fans can identify with and get on board with. I think, if you do that, the fans can drag the players along.

“You cannot underestimate how important their role is, with us getting wins. If we can get the power of the fans, especially with the home games, we want to do that. It’s what we do on the pitch, but how we communicate with them as well. The fans need to understand that I fully understand it’s their club, as such. Preston North End fans are going to be here a long time after us, and we are playing a small part in the club’s history.

“We want it to be a good part and we want them to enjoy the journey and the ride. We are going to try our best to enjoy our time here and create good moments. What I miss is working with the players, the Saturday afternoons, the results. It might sound a bit warped, but nothing can make you feel this way. Nothing gives you the highs and lows of doing this job. We want that to come across with how we play, so the fans can feel the connection with their team again. It’s a journey we’ve got to enjoy together.”

On his excitement for Saturday, Heckingbottom said: “I think, if I was going to pick a fixture, 100 per cent I would want a home game. I love home games. Get the fans out, watching their team. And then, I want a real good challenge and real good opponent. We’ve got one who has just come down from the Premier League. It’s a manager I know well and group I’ve seen a lot of, so I know how competitive it is going to be. But, the reason I want that is because it’ll tell us a lot about our group and where we’re at. So yeah, I am looking forward to it.”