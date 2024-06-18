'Very different' Preston North End kits on the way as 'big pre-season friendly' to be announced
Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale says another ‘big’ friendly is to be announced - while next season’s home kit will be released before the end of June.
The Lilywhites have five pre-season fixtures confirmed so far, against Lincoln City, Bamber Bridge, Salford City, Everton and Southport. As for the kit, North End were expected to launch next season’s home strip in late May.
But, as Ridsdale explains, an issue led to that being pushed back a number of weeks. A teaser of the 2024/25 white shirt was dropped on social media last week, while the colours of the away and third kits look set to be something new - as per Ridsdale’s latest comments.
“The kits will be out this month and should’ve been out now,” said Ridsdale. “There was a slight hiccup, which I don’t really want to go into - but a slight problem. It was a bit of a cock-up with the branding on the back of it, not of Castore’s making.
“They will be available and on sale by the end of the month. They look fantastic - three new kits, very different. Certainly the two away kits, very different. It’s definitely not orange, I’m not even allowed to wear orange on holiday after last year. They are superb and Castore make them specifically for us, so they are unique to us.
“The home kit will launch this month and then shortly after will be the two away strips. We have got another big pre-season friendly we’ll be announcing in the next few days, the week before the Everton game. I will get shot if I tell you who it is now, but that’ll be over the next few days and I think it’s quite exciting - at home.”
