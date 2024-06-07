General view inside the stadium

Another pre-season friendly for Ryan Lowe’s side

Preston North End will take on Southport away from home in pre-season.

The Lilywhites’ fifth pre-season friendly of the summer has been confirmed. Ryan Lowe will take his team to the Big Help Stadium on Tuesday, 16 July for a 7:30pm kick off - one day before North End’s friendly at Bamber Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE’s first pre-season encounter, as things stand, is in Spain against Lincoln City. Preston’s training camp will conclude with a clash against the Imps, at the Pinatar Arena. There’s an away clash at Salford City on July 30 - before the home game against Everton, as the final friendly of the summer, on August 3.

Ticket details will be confirmed in due course. Southport finished 17th in the National League North last season. The Sandgrounders are managed by former Morecambe, Rochdale and AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley - who took over in August 2023.

Preston North End pre-season 2024/25

Friday, 12 July: PNE vs Lincoln City (Pinatar Arena, 11am)

Tuesday, 16 July: Southport vs PNE (The Big Help Stadium, 7:30pm)

Wednesday, 17 July: Bamber Bridge vs PNE (Sir Tom Finney Stadium, 7pm)

Tuesday, 30 July: Salford City vs PNE (Peninsula Stadium, 7:30pm)