Fifth pre-season friendly for Preston North End confirmed as trip to National League North side
Preston North End will take on Southport away from home in pre-season.
The Lilywhites’ fifth pre-season friendly of the summer has been confirmed. Ryan Lowe will take his team to the Big Help Stadium on Tuesday, 16 July for a 7:30pm kick off - one day before North End’s friendly at Bamber Bridge.
PNE’s first pre-season encounter, as things stand, is in Spain against Lincoln City. Preston’s training camp will conclude with a clash against the Imps, at the Pinatar Arena. There’s an away clash at Salford City on July 30 - before the home game against Everton, as the final friendly of the summer, on August 3.
Ticket details will be confirmed in due course. Southport finished 17th in the National League North last season. The Sandgrounders are managed by former Morecambe, Rochdale and AFC Fylde boss Jim Bentley - who took over in August 2023.
Preston North End pre-season 2024/25
Friday, 12 July: PNE vs Lincoln City (Pinatar Arena, 11am)
Tuesday, 16 July: Southport vs PNE (The Big Help Stadium, 7:30pm)
Wednesday, 17 July: Bamber Bridge vs PNE (Sir Tom Finney Stadium, 7pm)
Tuesday, 30 July: Salford City vs PNE (Peninsula Stadium, 7:30pm)
Saturday, 3 August: PNE vs Everton (Deepdale, 3pm)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.