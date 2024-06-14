PNE badge | PNEFC

PNE supporters are waiting for the reveal of next season’s home kit

Preston North End’s home kit reveal for the 2024/25 is on the way, though not expected before this weekend.

The Lilywhites dropped the first teaser for next season’s shirt, in the form of a short video posted on social media - on Thursday evening. It had been communicated, in mid-May, that the home shirt would be out at the end of the month.

However, a week or so later - when PAR Group’s extended deal as principal club partner was announced - the kit was said to be arriving in mid-June. The full shirt could well be released this weekend, after ‘record-breaking’ Castore merchandise sales in year one of the agreement.

It’s already been stated that the ‘other’ kits will be released at a later date, but ‘well in advance’ of the pre-season trip to Spain. North End will fly out to Campoamor on Saturday, 6 July for the one week training camp and friendly against Lincoln City. There were ‘excellent’ sales in store during the 2023/24 campaign and the 2025/26 kits have already been signed off.

Director Peter Ridsdale discussed the Castore partnership in November of last year, praising the quality of the product but admitting stock availability needed to improve moving forward. Ridsdale assured he had expressed that ‘in no uncertain terms’ to the brand, on a regular basis.

“It is better than having too much stock that nobody wants to buy, however you go out of business if you don't have enough best-sellers,” he said. “So, we are trying to drive them and they are replenishing as fast as they can. And remember, they operate the shop - we don't.

