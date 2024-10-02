Paul Huntington has spent the last seven weeks as part of a free agent boot camp with the PFA. He's now signed for a team in League Two. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The long-serving Preston North End defender is back in work after signing with a promotion-chasing League Two club.

Former Preston North End defender Paul Huntington has found a new club following a period of free agency.

Carlisle United released him in the summer, and after training with Bradford for some time, they decided to sign him. The 37-year-old has joined on a short-term deal at Valley Parade that will run until January.

The defender recently kept busy by joining the Professional Footballers’ Association’s 10-week boot camp. He trained alongside the likes of Dwight Gayle, Ravel Morrison, Aiden O’Brien, and Kieron Freeman.

“Obviously I am very pleased to be here,” Huntington said to the Bantams'official club website.

“It’s what I’ve been working towards over the summer. I’ve been waiting for this opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”

Huntington brings a wealth of experience to Bradford’s defence having played for various clubs, but mainly North End. He started his career at Newcastle United, and played in the Premier League, before moving on to Leeds United.

The centre-back also played for Yeovil Town for two seasons, but then headed to PNE. Huntington gave 10 seasons to the club and made a total of 307 appearances at Deepdale. Huntington was a part of the team that won promotion to the Championship and departed in 2022.

For the last two seasons, Huntington has been at Carlisle United, and he won promotion from League Two with the Cumbrians. He departed Brunton Park having made 65 appearances.

Huntington will now work under Graham Alexander who had the privilege of playing for both North End and Burnley. The now Bradford manager added: “We’re glad to bring Paul in at this time.

“He’s been training with us for a little while and we’re sure his experience, knowledge and abilities will help us. We look forward to working with him.”

In other news, Todd Kane, a former loanee in the 2012/2013 season, has signed for National League outfit Ebbsfleet United. He too like Huntington was part of the PFA boot camp.