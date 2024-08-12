Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Heckingbottom has been tipped to become Preston North End’s new manager

The endorsement comes from former Liverpool and Aston Villa defender Stephen Warnock, who believes the 47-year-old is someone ‘who springs to mind straight away’ as the Deepdale outfit begin their search for Ryan Lowe’s successor.

Lowe’s Lilywhites departure by mutual consent was confirmed on Monday morning following the release of a club statement. It came after a lengthy meeting with Peter Ridsdale at the Scouser’s request on Sunday and in the aftermath of Friday night’s home defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on day one of the new season.

Preston have placed Lowe’s former No2, Mike Marsh - alongside Ched Evans and Peter Murphy - in interim charge until a replacement is found. PNE’s next game is against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before they travel to Swansea in the Championship on Saturday.

However, Warnock - who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports - believes one man’s current availability could speed up the process. And, for him, that’s former Sheffield United and Leeds manager Heckingbottom.

Speaking shortly after Lowe’s exit was announced, Warnock told Sky Sports News: ‘The candidate that sticks out straight away is Paul Heckingbottom. You look at him and think “really good coach, really good pedigree”.

‘I think the big question is, he’ll want to know - or whoever gets the job - why Ryan Lowe left? Managers speak, so they’ll be on the phone asking the questions, why did you leave? What was the reason behind it?

‘Now he (Lowe) might give him the absolute reasons behind the scenes, what was going on. It might be the board, it might be team. Whatever it is, they can then make that decision based off that as well. But he’s the one person who springs to mind straight away.’

Heckingbottom has been out of work since December 2023, after he paid the price for Sheffield United’s poor start to their Premier League campaign last season. He was dismissed after the Blades found themselves bottom of the table and four points from safety after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

The former Barnsley and Leeds boss guided the Bramall Lane side back to the top flight in 2022-23 after they finished second behind Burnley. His successor at United, Chris Wilder, couldn't save the Blades from the drop last term as they finished bottom of the Premier League - 16 points from safety.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Heckingbottom is ‘in the frame’ to succeed Lowe. He also states that the 47-year-old would be interested in the job. Earlier, Football Insider reported that former Lilywhites striker David Healy was a ‘contender’