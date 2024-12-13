PNE face one of manager Paul Heckingbottom's old clubs this weekend

How big of a challenge will it be this weekend?

“Yeah, but I am looking forward to it,” said Heckingbottom, to BBC Lancashire. “Hopefully it will be a full house at Deepdale - Leeds behind one end and us with the other three. I am certainly looking forward to it and I know the players will be. Every game in this league is a challenge, they are just different ones - at home, away, how different teams play, whatever is on the line. That always gets exaggerated as the season rolls on, so it is a game I am looking forward to.”

Are you quite clear in your mind what you’ll do without Sam Greenwood?

“Yeah listen, we’ll sort the team,” said Heckingbottom. “You don’t want to get too far ahead, try be clever and neglect (Cardiff away). That was more important than Leeds. Now, Leeds becomes more important. But yeah, Sam - if you are going to leave someone on the pitch in a short space of time, you leave Sam on - unless there is something drastically wrong - because he’s not needed in a few days. We have got people back available. It would’ve been nice to get Keano more minutes, but I thought Milly was the right one for that running in behind - especially with the state of the game. We know he can play there and we’ve got everyone back fit now. Like I say, hopefully Hughesy as well at the weekend.”

It will be a big crowd, how important is it to use the home advantage?

“Yeah, listen, we have been good there,” said Heckingbottom. “I cannot say any more than I am really looking forward to it. I think everyone is getting used to 12:30 kick-offs now. They used to be a little bit of a problem, in terms of atmosphere I think - and adjusting when you are always used to three o’clock kick-offs as a player, and things like that. But, I think everyone is getting used to them and I don’t really see them really affecting anything to do with the atmosphere anymore.”

It’s your old club as well...

“There are a few who wants tickets, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “I have just told them ‘no’... It is always a different feeling when it’s one of your former clubs, until the game starts - and then it is no different. It is mainly because you get asked different questions or there might be some familiar faces. But, really at Leeds there are not many. One or two of the support staff are still there and one or two at board level, but apart from that there are not many familiar faces.”

How do you assess the quality of their squad compared to last?

“Yeah, well obviously they lost some big talent, but recruited really well,” said Heckingbottom. “I have to say that. I really like the balance to the squad they have got. He (Daniel Farke) has got unbelievable options from the bench and that provides natural competition, which is good for them. I have enjoyed watching them play, so yeah, they are up there and will stay up there. That is why we know it’s a big challenge at the weekend, but one we should all be looking forward to.”

They are pretty formidable, but they have been beaten... you look at Blackburn and Millwall - fairly recently as well?

“Yeah, but we have to play well to do that,” said Heckingbottom. “They have got moments in them, as well. They have had other games where, arguably, they have not been at their best and come through that with key moments - because they have got good players. Not only the XI Daniel will put out, but the options he’ll have from the bench as well. We are going to have to put in a really good performance, but we will be determined to do that.”