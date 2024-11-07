PNE shared the spoils with Sunderland on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has serious concerns over the level of officiating in the Championship.

The Lilywhites boss, after Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Sunderland, explained how five big decisions had gone against PNE in their last eight fixtures. One of those was Bristol City’s handball goal last weekend, while Emil Riis saw a perfectly good goal ruled out at Burnley for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Regis Le Bris’ side, Sunderland defender Chris Mepham was shown a yellow card for wiping out Sam Greenwood in the first half. Heckingbottom made it clear to Sky Sports post-match that the ‘letter of the law’ says Mepham ought to have been sent off. But, it’s the refereeing standards on the whole which is concerning the 47-year-old greatly.

"The bigger thing, you can see I am not moaning about it for me; I am more concerned where the game is going with it," said Heckingbottom. "And, the standards. The standards are appalling at the minute, absolutely appalling, and I am just really, really worried where the game is going and where we're letting it go. I include myself in that, which is why I go in there after every game and just try to get a message across about where we are taking the game.

Read More Paul Heckingbottom proud but frustrated after Preston North End's draw with Sunderland

“I think Kaine Kesler-Hayden gave a free-kick away in the second half for jumping too high. It is just crazy at the minute. I am just going in there ranting, really. I know the guys and I try to help. I invite them in all the time to come and work with us and learn the game, if you like.

“I want the big, game-changing decisions that are going against us, to go for us. But, I would still be talking about the refereeing in terms of trying to improve the game - because I am bothered about the game and it's not the game I love or like to see. I am trying to protect that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This is just my rant. If we are not careful... this is not the game I enjoy and it will be that which gets me out of the game without a doubt. Fans don't necessarily notice it and see it, but people who used to play the game (do). They are saying: 'Yeah, but there's contact'. We want contact... we cheer and applaud contact.

“We won't be for much longer and everyone will be playing the same way. We will have to, because we'll be penalised for trying to be an aggressive team and one that presses. And, every single team will play the same way in a few years. That's nothing to do with the game. I am just scared stiff where the game is going, honestly.”

After the Sunderland clash, Heckingbottom admitted that North End were ‘too honest’ in moments of games. The PNE chief has spoken a lot about evolving the team over time. In his eyes, given the current state of the sport, part of that is Preston’s players becoming a little bit more streetwise.

"Yeah, I think so because we've got the experience to do it," said Heckingbottom. "And listen, we have suffered from it before because we want to be an honest team - in terms of our work ethic and how we play, 100 per cent. But, the referees just cannot tell the difference. A million miles away from it. I have been in meetings with them where we've been told: 'You need to go down'. So, that's where we are letting the game go. If you can't beat them, you've got to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am watching Championship games every week and you imagine being those teams who are being given the decisions. I will be talking different when we’ve been given five and it’s given us 10 points or whatever it has. That would be nice. It 100 per cent doesn’t (even itself out). I think Preston got given 15 key match incidents wrong against them, last season - the most in the league. It is continuing this season, so it certainly doesn’t.”