Preston North End's Sam Greenwood battles with Sunderland's Dan Neil | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

A goalless draw between PNE and Sunderland at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the bright Deepdale lights, the scene was set for midweek Championship action - as more than five thousand Sunderland fans made the trip over from Wearside, undeterred by gridlocked traffic in the city. Paul Heckingbottom's side were looking to bounce back from a frustrating day at the office, as they locked horns with the league leaders. This was 20th taking on 1st, but not for one minute of Wednesday night's clash did it resemble such a thing.

PNE's energy, aggression and intent levels were back up and it was they who started the match the brighter - and they who had the better of the first 45 minutes. Loan duo Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were both unable to sort their feet out and finish, from close range early doors. Mads Frokjaer then guided narrowly wide from an inviting Greenwood cross. At the other end, Wilson Isidor shaped inside and drilled wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston were taking the game to the Black Cats and looking to be on the front foot, transitioning into a 3-4-1-2 shape in possession. The hosts continuously worked the ball into dangerous positions in the final third, but that cutting edge eluded them. That said, it took a wonderful save late in the half from Simon Moore, to stop a vicious, curling Emil Riis effort from finding the top right corner. There was an equally as impressive save from Freddie Woodman, as the former Newcastle United man's leg denied Aaron Connolly his first Sunderland goal.

Given their first half intensity, fatigue appeared to creep in for Heckingbottom's team in the second - and Sunderland enjoyed more territory and possession, buoyed by the introduction of tricky wing pair Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle. But, North End stood firm and limited the visitors to precious little in the way of clear-cut opportunities. The same applied at the other end though, as PNE struggled to find a way through. Woodman did stay switched on and ensure he was on hand to save Patrick Roberts' fizzed effort, in injury time.