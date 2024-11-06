Preston North End 0-0 Sunderland and highlights as spoils shared at Deepdale
Under the bright Deepdale lights, the scene was set for midweek Championship action - as more than five thousand Sunderland fans made the trip over from Wearside, undeterred by gridlocked traffic in the city. Paul Heckingbottom's side were looking to bounce back from a frustrating day at the office, as they locked horns with the league leaders. This was 20th taking on 1st, but not for one minute of Wednesday night's clash did it resemble such a thing.
PNE's energy, aggression and intent levels were back up and it was they who started the match the brighter - and they who had the better of the first 45 minutes. Loan duo Sam Greenwood and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were both unable to sort their feet out and finish, from close range early doors. Mads Frokjaer then guided narrowly wide from an inviting Greenwood cross. At the other end, Wilson Isidor shaped inside and drilled wide of the mark.
Preston were taking the game to the Black Cats and looking to be on the front foot, transitioning into a 3-4-1-2 shape in possession. The hosts continuously worked the ball into dangerous positions in the final third, but that cutting edge eluded them. That said, it took a wonderful save late in the half from Simon Moore, to stop a vicious, curling Emil Riis effort from finding the top right corner. There was an equally as impressive save from Freddie Woodman, as the former Newcastle United man's leg denied Aaron Connolly his first Sunderland goal.
Given their first half intensity, fatigue appeared to creep in for Heckingbottom's team in the second - and Sunderland enjoyed more territory and possession, buoyed by the introduction of tricky wing pair Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle. But, North End stood firm and limited the visitors to precious little in the way of clear-cut opportunities. The same applied at the other end though, as PNE struggled to find a way through. Woodman did stay switched on and ensure he was on hand to save Patrick Roberts' fizzed effort, in injury time.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay (Whatmough 74'), Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann (Thordarson 82'), Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood (Holmes 74'), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Best, Ledson, Bowler, Okkels, Stewart. Attendance: 18,064 (5,072 away)
Early team news
Both North End and Sunderland will be without key men tonight - you can read the full injury news from both camps here!
Predicted PNE XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, McCann, Holmes, Frokjaer, Okkels, Riis.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Cirkin, Neil, Browne, Rigg, Roberts, Isidor, Mundle
View from both camps
Both Paul Heckingbottom and Regis Le Bris spoke to the local media ahead of tonight’s clash.
The Man in the Middle
Lewis Smith is the referee this evening. He was in charge of Cardiff City’s 2-1 win against Norwich City last weekend.
This is the first time he will have officiated both Preston and Sunderland this season. He has overseen 19 games this term, brandishing 64 yellow cards, and three reds.
Smith was the referee for PNE’s 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in early April.
Head-to-head and form...
Form
PNE: LDDWD
Sunderland: DWWWD
Head-to-Head
PNE wins: 36
Draws: 34
Sunderland wins: 55
Elsewhere in the Championship tonight
Five games taking place in the second tier tonight...
Match Odds
PNE - 2/1
Draw - 21/10
Sunderland - 11/8
Team News confirmed!
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis.
PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Holmes, Bowler, Stewart.
Sunderland XI: Moore; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Cirkin, Neil, Browne, Rigg, Connolly, Isidor, Watson.
Sunderland subs: Nna Noukeu, Ballard, Hjedle, Jones, Aleksic, Roberts, Mayenda, Mundle, Rusyn.
PNE’s XI and bench unchanged from Saturday’s loss to Bristol City.
Regis Le Bris makes three changes as Rigg, Connolly and Watson come in for Jobe Bellingham (suspended), Roberts and Mundle.
Surprise for Sunderland
Patrick Roberts and Romaine Mundle are both on the bench for the home side - two tricky wingers who you would’ve expected to start.
Le Bris goes with a front three of Aaron Connolly, Wilson Isidor and 18-year-old Tommy Watson - who has made four league appearances so far this season.
Here come the teams!
Some atmosphere in Deepdale tonight as the teams make their way onto the pitch.
There’s something about these late kick-offs!
1' KICK-OFF! (0-0)
Frokjaer gets the game underway!
2' CLOSE! (0-0)
Nearly an opener for PNE inside the first two minutes!
Jordan Storey’s low cross finds Sam Greenwood inside the penalty area but his effort is scuffed out of reach of Kaine Kesler-Hayden and goes wide.
5' FREE-KICK PNE (0-0)
A dangerous free-kick right on the edge of the box. Greenwood looked to be away before he was brought down.
6' It comes to nothing (0-0)
Greenwood’s free-kick is blocked by the wall before a second effort is blazed over.
7' Bright start from hosts (0-0)
It’s been positive from PNE so far, with the majority of the play in Sunderland’s third. Frokjaer has picked up pockets and Greenwood looks lively, against his boyhood club. North End right at it so far in terms of energy and intent.
9' Formations (0-0)
PNE playing in their usual 3-5-2. Sunderland also playing in a familiar 4-2-3-1.