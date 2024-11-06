PNE drew 0-0 with Sunderland on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with his side’s performance against Sunderland - but frustrated after 0-0 draw too.

The Lilywhites were back on home soil after last weekend’s disappointing 1-3 defeat to Bristol City - and put in a much improved performances. Mads Frokjaer, Emil Riis and Sam Greenwood all went close to scoring in the first half, while Freddie Woodman made a smart reaction save to keep out Aaron Connolly.

In the end, though, the two teams had to settle for a share of the spoils - as defences came out on top at Deepdale. In the first half, Sunderland defender Chris Mepham was only shown a yellow card for wiping out Greenwood - and Riis saw a penalty appeal waved away in the second.

Post-match, Heckingbottom reflected: “It should’ve been three (points). Pleased, again, with the performance - that has sort of been our minimum. We could’ve made the game really comfortable in the first half with our chances and obviously, the referee could’ve made the game more comfortable for us as well. That has been part of our games, at the minute. While we are picking up points, in these last seven or eight games we know we could’ve had a hell of a lot more.

“Always (we want to start) fast, not take backwards steps and be aggressive. We passed the ball well tonight - against a team who generally keep clean sheets. Even though they are top of the league, their metrics haven’t really been showing that - other than the clean sheets one. You could see that, especially first half - the two headers, the shot when Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) is there and I just don’t think he expects it to be mishit to him, so close to goal.

“So yeah, frustrating. Pleased with lots of things, but so frustrated with the outcome. I like so much about how the lads have been... I do. I thought we were the better team overall. It’s difficult. Looking at that, they’ve got their style of play and formation and they are bringing on wingers for wingers. We are playing that shape and we’ve not got the like-for-like replacements. That’s no disrespect to the boys on the bench... the shape was working and we were on top, but we didn’t have the front three if you like to come on and replace. Hopefully, we will have soon enough.

“Looking at their front players, it’s who is going to play left. (Wilson) Isidor has done that out in Russia; I have seen him play and he did that at QPR, when they were down to ten. And, they will have wanted to keep the same way, 4-3-3 in possession and 4-4-2 out. But, what it did was give them that good firepower from the bench and I thought they were more dangerous then. So yeah, I was not surprised - that is what squads are for. Seeing them on the bench, you always know they’re going to come on.”

When asked if he thought Emil Riis should’ve had a penalty, he said: “Yeah, but listen our boys are too honest. It is scary. I saw Ben and Browney go for a ball first half. Ben cleared it, Browney’s studs are up and Ben gets caught. We get a throw in; if Ben goes down that is 100 per cent a booking. Five minutes later, Ben goes to clear one and doesn’t kick Browney, but he goes down and Ben gets booked. That was exactly the same, so 100 per cent their players would’ve been manipulating the contact and getting a penalty. I think Emil could’ve done.”