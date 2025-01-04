Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Keane's second half goal earned PNE a 1-1 draw against Oxford United

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frustration was the overriding feeling for Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom after the 1-1 draw against Oxford United.

The Lilywhites returned to Deepdale looking to bounce back from the New Year’s Day defeat at West Brom and secure three consecutive home wins. PNE had big opportunities in the first half but fell behind when Ruben Rodrigues punished a big error from goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End managed to equalise just before the 70 minute mark through Will Keane - who was there to head home from close range after a teasing Duane Holmes cross to the back post. Preston couldn’t find a winner and left the pitch frustrated not to have taken their first half chances.

“When I went in and saw the staff I had to remind them we’d not been beat because they were walking around like it,” said Heckingbottom. “I did the same with the players and yeah, frustration. We knew how well Oxford had been doing and what they had been doing well. At half time we were one-nil down but there was nothing I would’ve changed with the players, other than to speed it up a little bit. We could’ve missed a couple of players out at the back to allow us to get out down the sides a bit quicker.

“Having watched Gary’s teams in the last three games, that first half is the most they have been pulled about and the most they’ve had against them. To go in one down was really frustrating and yeah, we had to expect more of the same in the second half. They actually denied a bit more space, going five at the back. Credit to the players for getting back in the game and scoring a good goal. The rest of the players gave it away more than Freddie (Woodman) today.

“It’s just that when he gives it away in that area of the pitch it is a goal. He just didn’t see the player and it is as simple as that. We were wasteful. I have just been looking back and we had 12 shots in the first half. Six or seven of them were really good chances - it was really good play against a team who’ve been really organised. Frustrated is the right word but sometimes I come in here and be critical. I can’t be because we got a lot of things right in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They defended probably better in the second half with how deep they went and they defended the box well. We had one or two big moments and scored a goal but then couldn’t create any more. Nothing clear-cut. I was just chatting with Milly and he likes the space. Nothing fell for him and again that is why they’ve been getting the results. They put bodies there and make blocks. It is what it is; I will watch it back and the only thing is both boxes.

“We could and should have been out of sight. It would’ve then been a totally different game which then makes it easier for us in possession. He (Gary Rowett) is very organised and experienced. Nobody has been able to pull them about like that so I was pleased with how brave we were, where we took the ball, how we could attract them on and then play into the front. But, we didn’t score from it. When we gave them that goal the space disappears a bit because they go deeper and the pattern of the game is set.

“I was frustrated when they went to a five. I knew then we would have even more of the ball and even more territory. It would be even more of a counter attacking game but we still produced the moments and still tried to do the right things to create good chances. The final pass sometimes slid down the side and the final ball was sometimes poor, but you’ve got to try and do the right things to create that really good chance - like Duane did for Keano.”