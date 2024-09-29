Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were beaten 3-1 by Millwall on Saturday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is ‘definitely’ still learning about his squad.

The Lilywhites, on Saturday, fell to their second Championship defeat under the 47-year-old - as Millwall ran out 3-1 winners at The Den. North End have five points on the board, with Heckingbottom having taken over in late August.

It’s now on to Watford at home on Wednesday night, before another Lancashire derby at Turf Moor, next Saturday. The Millwall defeat left Heckingbottom ‘disappointed’ for the first time as boss. He knows there is plenty of thinking to do ahead of the Hornets encounter.

"It is always the case, because we are still learning about all the boys,” said Heckingbottom. “Definitely, it is the case and it will probably continue. It is just horrible sitting here when you've been beat, no matter what's happened. They are probably two separate issues. If we'd won, I'd be sitting here happy, but still with the headaches about what I'm going to do on Wednesday. When you've won, it certainly makes it easier thinking about the next game."

He made two changes at The Den, with Will Keane brought back into the team and Duane Holmes handed his first league start of the season. Heckingbottom has been giving the American minutes and, in the absence of the suspended Sam Greenwood, felt it was time to hand Holmes his chance.

"He's been pushing,” said Heckingbottom. “He's done well in the cup games and done well every time he has come on to the pitch. He did deserve it. Again, we had to make changes and the boys who came on did have a more positive impact on the pitch, definitely. It was tough for them, because the game had already gone. If we had got something out of that, it would've been an unreal comeback.

“In terms of possession and territory second half, there was more of a risk element to it because of the nature of the game. The support was brilliant and you could see that they probably responded well to the boys who came on and stuck at it. I am pleased we got that goal for everyone, so there is all of that. But, when your job is to try and win a game, I'm more bothered about that first half."

There were aspects of the performance in South Bermondsey which the PNE boss ‘didn’t like’. Describing their team as being ‘outfought’ and ‘outcompeted’ are not observations any manager wants to make post-match. But, Heckingbottom says there are no concerns over the character of his players.

"No, we competed but we did the wrong things,” he said. “We played too slow, which Millwall are comfortable with. Those moments when we had to sprint, playing at a high tempo and recovering towards our own goal. In the second half, it was a bit different. Millwall were recovering towards their goal and we had them defending their box a lot more. In the first half, we didn't do that. It is too easy for me to say we didn't compete. We just were not aggressive enough to impose our style on the game."