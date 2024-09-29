Preston North End takeover revelation as proposed Sheffield United owners looked at other clubs
Sheffield United's prospective new owners were reportedly considering taking over Preston North End, according to a report.
According to The Sun’s EFL journalist Alan Nixon, businessman Thomas Page is behind a consortium that wants to take over the Blades. He's from the Midlands, was a professional poker player and is now tasked with getting a deal over the line following months of uncertainty.
According to our friends at The Star, a US-based consortium agreed a deal with current owner Prince Abdullah - but the club has been in a state of limbo. United have had to just continue on as normal, and currently find themselves sixth in the Championship table following a goalless draw with Portsmouth.
As the reported takeover rumbles on, it has now emerged that Page reportedly made an attempt to lead a consortium to buy North End, as well as their Championship rivals West Brom. Nixon adds that Page is hoping to bring an Albanian investor on board to invest money in to the Bramall Lane club.
The Hemmings family have owned PNE since 2010, and the club is available to buy, to the right party. At the moment, the owners put in £11-12m-a-year, however there has been a review of the current ownership model.
Earlier this year, two consortiums had been linked with buying the Lilywhites - a New-York based group, as well as a ‘mystery’ Miami group though talks have since then stalled and nothing has materialised. In June, it was revealed that North End are working with bankers Rothschild to explore options about its ownership.
