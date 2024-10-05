Getty Images

PNE saw an early goal ruled offside against Burnley

Preston North End supporters have been left bewildered by an offside decision in the opening exchanges of Saturday’s Lancashire derby.

The Lilywhites had the ball in the back of the Burnley net, inside five minutes at Turf Moor. Preston captain, Ben Whiteman, played a quick free-kick into the path of Emil Riis - who was brought back into the starting lineup in place of Milutin Osmajic.

Riis ran on to the ball and struck a thunderous, first time effort into the bottom left corner, but the linesman raised his flag instantly. However, with the game shown live on Sky Sports, replays soon showed that the goal ought to have stood. North End fans were dismayed by the decision.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), @JoshGardy said: Riis a mile onside!! Fuming. Well worked free-kick.

@jarmstrong92: Onside that. Horrendous decision

@twitteringgoose: Just the three Burnley players keeping Riis onside there

@woodsy8793: Riis about 5 miles onside for that…

@TomHarrisonLaw: Your officials are not fit for purpose

@AndrewAsh163: Not just one player but about three played Riis onside.. someone sends that Lino to Specsavers

@CasualsNorthern: Robbed of a goal. Onside.

@TomSwinscoe: Shocking decision that!

@pete_eccles: How can you get that wrong? Miles onside!

@nycnorthenders: What a disgrace this is, he’s onside by a foot. Wow.