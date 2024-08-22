Paul Heckingbottom gave youngster Daniel Jebbison a chance at Sheffield United. The striker is now playing for AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Preston North End boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he has no qualms about playing younger players but won't go easy on them because of their age.

Several young players are available to the new boss and they will have the opportunity to force their way in to his plans. The transfer window shuts in little over a week and if they can train well and set a good first impression, they could change his way of thinking.

Heckingbottom unlike a lot of other managers took a different approach to starting his manager career. He obtained a degree in Sports Coaching at Leeds Beckett University, and that got him a gig as Barnsley's under-21s boss. He's had a decent track record in producing homegrown talent who have gone on to hold down a place in the team.

When he was studying for his coaching badges at Barnsley, John Stones was in his first session, and he also got to work with Alfie Mawson and Mason Holgate who went on to play in the Premier League, with Heckingbottom credited for their development. By his own admission, the 47-year-old admitted he doesn't actively go out and seek youngsters to play for his team, but instead he treats young players with the same amount of respect as he does a wily veteran.

“It's not an intention that I go in and think I want to play these young players,” responded Heckingbottom.

“It's probably my background a little bit, probably the fact I like to work on the grass and I try to make things black and white for players as much as possible and then it's a case of who is performing the best.

“I'm not scared to make that decision and put them in but what young lads need to understand is and there is no excuse I make for them because of their age. If you're in then the expectation is on them to perform.

“I think you can be too soft and too lenient on young players. It's a tough industry and a tough business, whilst they will get the support, effort and time from us, we expect the same stands from the players who step in. Whilst the opportunity is there there's got to be a real desire to go and take it.”

The likes of Kian Best, Josh Seary, Kian Taylor, Kitt Nelson, and the Mawene brothers Noah and Theo have both been in and around the first team over the last few months, and could get given a chance to make a name for themselves.

Last season, Best was named in 14 match day squads, and racked up 803 minutes of first-team action. The 18-year-old didn't play against Swansea City, but having already racked up a decent amount of minutes at senior level, he’s front and centre of what could be a youthful revolution at Deepdale.