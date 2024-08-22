Tom Cannon is a reported target for three Championship teams but one team is leading the race to sign him. | Getty Images

Former Preston North End loan star Tom Cannon could be set for a return to the Championship with one team leading the race for him.

According to Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun, there is a three team race between Sheffield United, Stoke City and Middlesbrough. In a post on his Patreon account, he says that the Blades 'fronting the chase' for the striker. He did add that the Potters were considering making a permanent move for Cannon however.

Chris Wilder has already added Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell to his front line but United aren't stopping there as they look to add more firepower to bolster their chances of a quick return to the Premier League. Sheffield United and Leicester have already done business this summer with the Yorkshire outfit signing Harry Souttar on a season-long loan.

Cannon was an unused substitute in the Foxes 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night. Club captain Jamie Vardy led the line despite fitness worries going in to the game, and when he needed to bring him off, manager Steve Cooper opted to bring on Stephy Mavididi ahead of Cannon in his place.

When asked about Cannon’s future, Cooper said to Leicestershire Live: “I can better answer that when we know what the squad will end up looking like. For sure Tom’s a good young player who has a future in front of him. It’s our jobs as managers to put the best team out to win games, but it’s also to make sure we put the right programmes on for the younger players.

“We will do that with Tom. What that looks like at the moment I don’t know, but he’s very much part of today’s work. Until things change, that’s how it will be. But I’m probably better to answer that one closer to the end of the window.”

The 21-year-old was signed for a £7.5million from Everton last summer, with North End pursuing a deal earlier on in the window, but they were then gazumped by clubs who had a bigger pot of resources.

The one-time Republic of Ireland international won the Championship title but played a limited role in their success, starting just three of the 13 league appearances he made, though he did play 15 minutes against PNE.

Despite his spell at North End being brief, his eight goals in 21 games, saw him become a popular figure. If Cannon did make the move to Sheffield United then he would of course be denied a return to Deepdale, as the two sides met on the opening day of the season. North End travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday, March 8 and so that's a long time from now until then.