By George Hodgson
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:31 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Team news is in for this afternoon's FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa

Preston North End have been dealt a further injury blow for this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has suffered an injury, meaning Dai Cornell comes in for his third appearance of the season.

Ryan Porteous is cup tied and Kaine Kesler-Hayden is ineligible to face his parent club, while Ryan Ledson and Sam Greenwood are both suspended.

Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann and Brad Potts are also out injured for the home side. Villa are without Ross Barkley due to a knee issue and Chelsea loan man Axel Disasi is cup-tied.

Confirmed teams

PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Brady, Whiteman, Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Stowell; Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Tarry, Carroll, T. Mawene, Evans, Osmajic.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez (c); Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemans, Kamara, Asensio, Rogers, Ramsey, Rashford. Aston Villa subs: Olsen, Bogarde, Maatsen, Garcia, Torres, Onana, McGinn, Malen, Watkins.

