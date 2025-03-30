Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team news is in for this afternoon's FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End have been dealt a further injury blow for this afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has suffered an injury, meaning Dai Cornell comes in for his third appearance of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Porteous is cup tied and Kaine Kesler-Hayden is ineligible to face his parent club, while Ryan Ledson and Sam Greenwood are both suspended.

Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann and Brad Potts are also out injured for the home side. Villa are without Ross Barkley due to a knee issue and Chelsea loan man Axel Disasi is cup-tied.

Confirmed teams

PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Brady, Whiteman, Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Stowell; Lindsay, Bauer, Pasiek, Tarry, Carroll, T. Mawene, Evans, Osmajic.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez (c); Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemans, Kamara, Asensio, Rogers, Ramsey, Rashford. Aston Villa subs: Olsen, Bogarde, Maatsen, Garcia, Torres, Onana, McGinn, Malen, Watkins.

Your next PNE read: Updates - Preston North End vs Aston Villa