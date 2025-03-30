Preston North End v Aston Villa injury news as 9 out and 2 doubt
The Lilywhites are in quarter-final action for the first time since 1966 when they take on the Premier League outfit, with a victory today booking a place in a Wembley semi-final.
North End welcome Unai Emery’s men to Deepdale, where Paul Heckingbottom’s men are enjoying a fine run of form having gone unbeaten in their previous 14 games on home soil.
It promises to be an exciting occasion, with the head coach insisting his side have to utilise the opportunity of reaching a semi-final. He said: ‘If we manage to overturn Aston Villa at the weekend, it’s totally different. It’s a trip to Wembley, it’s an FA Cup semi-final and they don’t come around very often, these opportunities. This week has taken care of itself. Everyone is looking forward to it and everyone’s excited about it. We want to be on the front foot and try to put pressure on Villa.’
Here’s all the latest team news from both camps ahead of the quarter-final clash.
Aston Villa injury news
Ross Barkley - Out
The midfielder is progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury, having been out since January. Barkley is closing in on a return to the side but this afternoon’s game will come too quick.
Axel Disasi - Out
The versaitle defender is cup-tied for the contest after appearing for Chelsea in the competition earlier in the season.
Preston injury news
Brad Potts - Out
Heckingbottom has confirmed the midfielder will be out for a long time with a hamstring injury but could return before the end the campaign.
Ali McCann - Out
McCann has featured 28 times this term for North End but will miss the quarter-final clash with a calf issue.
Jack Whatmough - Out
The centre-back has been absent since January with a calf problem and isn’t expected to make a comeback to the side this season.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Out
Kesler-Hayden has impressed for Preston on loan this term, where he’s amassed 43 appearances to date, but is ineligible to face his parent club.
Ryan Ledson - Out
The midfielder is suspended having picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup this term.
Sam Greenwood - Out
Greenwood is also suspended for the visit of Villa after being sent off against Portsmouth in added-time before the international break.
Ryan Porteous - Out
The centre-back, who netted his first Preston goal last time out, won’t be able to feature against Emery’s side due to being cup-tied. Porteous has already featured for Watford in the competition earlier in the campaign.
Jordan Storey - Doubt
Although the defender returned to the squad for the first time since January against Portsmouth, Storey is expected to feature against Villa this afternoon.
Milutin Osmajic - Doubt
The striker has missed North End’s previous three games with a hip injury and could return to the fold today.
