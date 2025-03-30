Preston North End v Aston Villa injury news as 9 out and 2 doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End are in FA Cup action this afternoon as they take on Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lilywhites are in quarter-final action for the first time since 1966 when they take on the Premier League outfit, with a victory today booking a place in a Wembley semi-final.

North End welcome Unai Emery’s men to Deepdale, where Paul Heckingbottom’s men are enjoying a fine run of form having gone unbeaten in their previous 14 games on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It promises to be an exciting occasion, with the head coach insisting his side have to utilise the opportunity of reaching a semi-final. He said: ‘If we manage to overturn Aston Villa at the weekend, it’s totally different. It’s a trip to Wembley, it’s an FA Cup semi-final and they don’t come around very often, these opportunities. This week has taken care of itself. Everyone is looking forward to it and everyone’s excited about it. We want to be on the front foot and try to put pressure on Villa.’

Here’s all the latest team news from both camps ahead of the quarter-final clash.

Aston Villa injury news

Ross Barkley - Out

The midfielder is progressing well in his recovery from a knee injury, having been out since January. Barkley is closing in on a return to the side but this afternoon’s game will come too quick.

Axel Disasi - Out

The versaitle defender is cup-tied for the contest after appearing for Chelsea in the competition earlier in the season.

Preston injury news

Brad Potts - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom has confirmed the midfielder will be out for a long time with a hamstring injury but could return before the end the campaign.

Ali McCann - Out

McCann has featured 28 times this term for North End but will miss the quarter-final clash with a calf issue.

Jack Whatmough - Out

The centre-back has been absent since January with a calf problem and isn’t expected to make a comeback to the side this season.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - Out

Kesler-Hayden has impressed for Preston on loan this term, where he’s amassed 43 appearances to date, but is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ryan Ledson - Out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is suspended having picked up two yellow cards in the FA Cup this term.

Sam Greenwood - Out

Greenwood is also suspended for the visit of Villa after being sent off against Portsmouth in added-time before the international break.

Ryan Porteous - Out

The centre-back, who netted his first Preston goal last time out, won’t be able to feature against Emery’s side due to being cup-tied. Porteous has already featured for Watford in the competition earlier in the campaign.

Ryan Porteous is cup-tied for the game against Villa. | CameraSport - Stephen White

Jordan Storey - Doubt

Although the defender returned to the squad for the first time since January against Portsmouth, Storey is expected to feature against Villa this afternoon.

Milutin Osmajic - Doubt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has missed North End’s previous three games with a hip injury and could return to the fold today.