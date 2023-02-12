One 4/10 - Preston North End player ratings gallery after defeat to Burnley

Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by Burnley in the Championship on Saturday.
The Lilywhites were outmatched in the Lancashire derby, with Nathan Tella scoring a hat-trick to give the Clarets all three points and their 10th win on the spin.
PNE managed just two shots on target in the game and managed on 30 per cent possession in the contest on what was a tough afternoon for Ryan Lowe’s men.
Here’s how we rated them on the day...
1. PNE players react
Preston North End players react to conceding the first goal
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Freddie Woodman - 6
Despite losing 3-0, North End's goalkeeper wasn't tested massively in the contest and pulled off a good save in the first half to keep out Ashley Barnes. May be disappointed with Burnley's third going through his legs.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Jordan Storey - 6
Burnley's plan was not to go after PNE's back three too much, so Storey did what he had to in the game and was largely left having to cover round for the wing back.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Liam Lindsay - 4
Despite Burnley looking to play out wide, the Clarets sent two balls straight down the middle of the PNE defence and Lindsay struggled with both, and both led to goals.
Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd