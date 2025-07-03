Diogo Jota has passed away aged 28 | Getty Images

The tragic news broke on Thursday morning

Preston North End paid tribute to Diogo Jota after the tragic death of the Liverpool star and his brother.

The news surfaced on Thursday morning that the Portuguese international, 28, had passed away - along with Andre Silva - in a car crash. The accident took place in the Spanish province of Zamora. Jota’s brother played football professionally for Penafiel, who play in the Portuguese second-tier.

Following the news, PNE posted on X: ‘Everyone at Preston North End is deeply saddened to learn the tragic news of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva. Our thoughts go out to Diogo’s family, friends, and everyone at @LFC’.

A reply to Liverpool’s official X account was then sent: ‘Such tragic news. Our thoughts go out to Diogo’s family, friends and everyone at @LFC. RIP, Diogo and André. 🤍’

Jota played for Pacos de Ferreira, Atletico Madrid, Porto and Wolves before joining the Reds in the summer of 2020. He played 49 times for Portugal and won the Nations League with them in June. Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League title last campaign, too.

The Portuguese Football Federation has requested a minute’s silence prior to Portugal vs Spain in the Women’s Euros on Thursday. Preston host Liverpool at Deepdale on Sunday, 13 July in a pre-season friendly. It is Arne Slot’s side’s first run out of the summer.