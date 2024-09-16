Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stoke City have sacked Steven Schumacher

Ex-Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is one of the favourites with the bookies, but Stoke City are reportedly looking elsewhere for their next manager.

The Potters have parted ways with Steven Schumacher, nine months into the 40-year-old’s tenure at the bet365 Stadium. He guided Stoke to a 17th placed finish last season, having succeeded Alex Neil in December. After two wins and three defeats, the Potters are 13th in the Championship.

But, time on Schumacher’s reign has been called - with sporting director Jon Walters expressing the need for a ‘change of direction’, with an appointment ‘soon’ to be made. Lowe, whose two-and-a-half year stay at PNE ended after one game this season, is an early front runner with the bookies.

However, reports in the media suggest that Stoke - who will appoint their seventh manager since relegation in 2018 - are looking to Carrow Road. It’s claimed that Norwich City have given the Potters permission to speak with first-team coach Narcis Pélach.

The Spaniard, who is 36-years-of-age, worked with Carlos Corberan at Huddersfield Town. Pélach made the move to Norwich in May 2023. He also worked with Neil Warnock at the Terriers, and was assistant coach at Spanish club Girona.