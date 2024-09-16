Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stoke City have sacked Steven Schumacher

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoke City have sacked head coach Steven Schumacher, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Oxford United.

The 40-year-old, who was ex-PNE boss Ryan Lowe’s assistant at Plymouth Argyle, lasted nine months at the bet365 Stadium. Schumacher made the move to Stoke last December, replacing Alex Neil at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He guided the Potters to a 17th placed finish in 2023/24 and leaves them sitting 13th, having won two games and lost three this season. Stoke are also in round three of the Carabao Cup, having beaten Middlesbrough 5-0 in round two after seeing off Carlisle United in the first.

Sporting director Jon Walters said: “After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club. We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success. We hope to announce a new appointment shortly.”

Former Crewe boss Alex Morris and ex-Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross, who is the Potters' under-21s coach, will form the interim coaching team. They take on Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, in the cup. Preston, meanwhile, head to Stoke on November 26, for a 19:45 kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the Championship, the position of Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut is reportedly being considered by the Bluebirds - who have picked up one point so far this season. The Turkish boss joined the club last summer and Cardiff finished 12th. But, they have scored just one goal this campaign, while conceding 11 - and Bulut snubbed post-match media duties after Saturday’s loss to Derby.