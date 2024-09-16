Preston North End's league rivals sack manager while Cardiff City reportedly consider change
Stoke City have sacked head coach Steven Schumacher, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Oxford United.
The 40-year-old, who was ex-PNE boss Ryan Lowe’s assistant at Plymouth Argyle, lasted nine months at the bet365 Stadium. Schumacher made the move to Stoke last December, replacing Alex Neil at the helm.
He guided the Potters to a 17th placed finish in 2023/24 and leaves them sitting 13th, having won two games and lost three this season. Stoke are also in round three of the Carabao Cup, having beaten Middlesbrough 5-0 in round two after seeing off Carlisle United in the first.
Sporting director Jon Walters said: “After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club. We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success. We hope to announce a new appointment shortly.”
Former Crewe boss Alex Morris and ex-Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross, who is the Potters' under-21s coach, will form the interim coaching team. They take on Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night, in the cup. Preston, meanwhile, head to Stoke on November 26, for a 19:45 kick-off.
Elsewhere in the Championship, the position of Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut is reportedly being considered by the Bluebirds - who have picked up one point so far this season. The Turkish boss joined the club last summer and Cardiff finished 12th. But, they have scored just one goal this campaign, while conceding 11 - and Bulut snubbed post-match media duties after Saturday’s loss to Derby.
