Milutin Osmajic and Mads Frokjaer celebrate last month's victory at Norwich | Getty Images

Preston North End will be the inspiration behind Championship rivals Portsmouth’s summer transfer window plans.

Fratton Park boss John Mousinho believes his former employers have demonstrated how to recruit shrewdly from the continent thanks mainly to the success they’ve had with the likes of Emil Riis, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic.

And he’s anticipating the south coast side following PNE’s lead as they look to build on their first season back in the Championship.

Of course, Portsmouth’s second-tier status is far from secure following their loss against the Lilywhites just before the international break. Iceland international Stefan Thordarson’s late winner for Paul Heckingbottom’s side handed the hosts a 2-1 win and condemned the visitors to their 18th defeat of the season as they now sit just four points above the relegation zone.

A nervous finale to the season awaits Pompey over their remaining eight games. But if they do win their battle against relegation, Mousinho wants to take a leaf out of North End’s book and scour the European markets for quality new additions at reasonable price tags.

Speaking to our sister title, The News, the former PNE player said: ‘That’s what we need to do (look at overseas markets), it’s what we need to do.

‘We’ve seen the amount of foreign players in the Championship. Whether you like it or not, we’ve seen it’s a good market to explore.

‘You have to get it right, though.

‘We’re looking everywhere and you have to look everywhere for players.

‘If you look at our opponents last weekend (Preston North End), they’ve had a lot of success from bringing players in from overseas recently who are really affecting the team.

‘So I think we definitely need to do the same and at least have an eye on it. If it’s not an option then absolutely fine.’

Stefan Thordarson celebrates his 87th-minute winner against Portsmouth. CameraSport - Shaun Brooks | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Preston North End’s overseas recruitment

The arrivals of Riis (Randers), Frojkaer (OB Odense), Osmajic (Cadiz) and Thordrason (Silkebog) in recent seasons have cost PNE in the region of £5m.

And that’s proven to be money well spent, with all four proving to be decent bits of business and helping North End stay well clear of relegation trouble.

Under boss Heckingbottom, the club will no doubt tap into their vast knowledge of certain European leagues again this summer to unearth yet more gems.

However, from what Mousinho has said, they might have extra competition when it comes to luring this calibre of player to these shores.

Portsmouth have mainly utilised the Australian market in recent transfer windows to bolster their ranks, having purchased Kusini Yengi, Jacob Farrell, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews from A-League sides.

When turning their attention to Europe, first-choice keeper Nicolas Schmid was signed from Austrian side BW Linz in the summer and has proven to be a decent signing.

However, their purchases of Abdoulaye Kamara (Borussia Dortmund) and Dane Elias Sorensen (Esbjeg) have proven to be major disappointments, with the latter sold to Valerenge just five months after his summer arrival.

