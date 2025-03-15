Stefan Thordarson was the match winner at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased to see second half substitutions pay off in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

The Lilywhites chief made four half time changes and his side hit the front on 76 minutes through Watford loan man Ryan Porteous - who slotted home his first goal for PNE. It was all square again shortly after though as Colby Bishop popped up with a volleyed equaliser.

North End then saw a glorious chance go begging as Ched Evans was denied by Nicolas Schmid. But, there was to be a match winning moment from one of Preston’s players - as Stefan Thordarson plucked the ball out of the sky, rounded the goalkeeper and finished.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “We needed to change it (at half-time) and I enjoyed watching the second half, enjoyed being part of it and we created enough chances to win, which is a pleasing thing. It's a fantastic (winning) goal. The build-up's good, with Robbie and Hughesy. After Portsmouth had equalised we missed that other golden chance straight after and I felt it was going to be another one of those games where I'm saying the same thing up here.

“So yeah, that's why I'm really, really pleased with the win. After our goal, they were piling the ball in, getting set plays, we gave one or two cheap free kicks away and you've got to stand strong to it. Fred's saying he was fouled; I've not seen it back. Then Hughes' man - loses him to score - so of course we're disappointed with it. But we kept going and deserved it chance-wise. We actually changed shape slightly at half-time, which helped. I think it was more the changes and the messages rather than the shape change.

“When Ched came on we were actually going to change shape then, but we scored straight away so we stayed the same again. When they scored we went a bit more attacking in terms of taking risks to win the game, because I want to be consistent with what I'm saying. The draws aren't all good for us when we've been on top or created enough to win games. So, we're going to keep pushing and try and get three. The ones that came off (at half-time), you can say it's harsh.

“But it's more the message and not accepting how we were playing. It's not anyone's fault. We as a team, how we set the team up, we went out lethargic. Ledo (Ryan Ledson) was still the one winning the most headers, the most second balls. Mads (Frokjaer) was the one who I felt was injecting the most energy into the team, but he had a booking, he was never going to last 90 and he was annoying the referee I think. So, it's harsh on the ones who come off, but it suited Ben (Whiteman) and Steffi more being deeper.

“And Sam (Greenwood) then up closer to the front two. Robbie (Brady), we know he's going to get that delivery in. You can see today, we're not going to accept lacklustre. We're just not. We want to win, we want to play a certain way. They'll have enjoyed playing in that second half, but I found the first half difficult and it's not intentional. It’s not through anyone not trying. It's our job then, me and the players - we're in it together - to make sure that we perform as forceful as we did in the second half.”

“I’ll have a chat with Sam.”

The only negative at the final whistle was a red card to Sam Greenwood - who was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, late in the day. The Leeds United loan man had a positive influence off the bench but will now miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa after the break.

“It's unnecessary that one,” said Heckingbottom. “I’ve spoken to Sam about things like that before and he's been really, really good at it. But then that's obviously come back to haunt him. I've not watched the second one on purpose because I know you'd ask me about it. So, I can't comment. I'll have a chat with Sam after if there's anything in it, but 100 per cent the first one was unnecessary.”

