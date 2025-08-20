PNE midfielder speaks to the Lancashire Post

It went down to the wire for Preston North End last season but on a personal note, Stefan Thordarson looks back with plenty of positivity.

Signed from Danish Superliga outfit Silkeborg in the summer, the Iceland international went through an unexpected, early managerial change. Come the conclusion of the campaign, he had made 47 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting two. The 26-year-old was content with his maiden year, on the whole.

“Yeah, I think I played really well last year,” Thordarson told the Lancashire Post. “I think, after I came into the team around early December, I'm very happy with how I played. I just grew in confidence and did the things that helped the team and helped myself get more confident.

“So yeah, looking back, I'm pleased. Three goals (after the turn of the year). If I'm playing as the eight, that's obviously something that I really want to improve. But I played, I think, more than 50 per cent of the games last season as the holding six. So, it just depends where the gaffer wants me to play, how I reflect on the games afterwards.”

Regardless of where he operates on the pitch, though, Thordarson feels creativity is something he can bring to the table. The No.22 showed instinct and quality for his goals against Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Cardiff. One pass which will stick in the mind of PNE fans is his long-range switch to Andrew Hughes, prior to North End’s third goal against Burnley. Thordarson will push himself to keep contributing offensively.

”Yeah, 100 per cent,” said Thordarson. “The pass against Burnley is obviously a great pass, but it gets a lot of credit because it ends with something. But, it wasn't the only pass that I made like that last season so it's a bit like, you know, the way it is. It ended with a goal, so it gets a lot of credit.”

Thordarson has spoken passionately before about instilling a winning mentality throughout the squad. As far as the team is concerned, last season’s major relegation scare has been put behind them - with the learning from it very much registered. New faces and a freshness in camp has been welcomed this summer.

“Those last eight games we had, after the international break in March, is something that we've talked about, and something that we will not allow to happen again,” said Thordarson. “We've reflected on it and moved forward from it. When we came back from internationals, we were looking up.

“We were looking three, five points away from seventh, eighth place. But then the ball just goes rolling and rolling and rolling, and it maybe just gets in your head a bit. We need to reset after every single game, get refocused again and not let surrounding things impact our heads.

“I feel the lads that have come in have come with real new energy. There are some really good characters off the field and they push us on the field as well. It’s been good. I just hope they will bring what they've shown in training into the games now. Of course, Thierry is a very nice guy off the field, and Odel and Jebbison as well.

“They're really funny guys and they bring a lot of humour to the dressing room. All the guys that have come in are top-quality professionals as well, so they push us guys that have a lot of games in the leagues here in England. It's good for us.”

Since making the move to England, Thordarson has struck up a strong bond with fellow former Danish Superliga midfielder, Mads Frokjaer. The pair both live in Manchester and spend time together outside of football. There is a laid back side to the duo but also real confidence in their ability. They both want to win and look to drive each other.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Thordarson. “I feel we speak very honestly with each other because we're good friends. So, we can say things to each other that maybe... I would say it to others, but you can just say it more freely because you know him that well. And yeah, we just push each other to be the best because we've seen that from each other, and how it can be when we play really well together.”

On how important it’s been to find a good friend, Thordarson added: “Yeah, massive, I think. I know everybody talks about it in this club, but the dressing room is really easy to come into. I thought it would be a bigger step coming from Denmark, going to England, and that the dressing room would be a bit more closed off.

“But everybody is really open and that's been very helpful for everyone that comes here. I haven't really felt (homesick) since I moved abroad from Iceland, to be honest. I have my fiancée here, and my family have really come over a lot. It's not like in the old days when they had to send post; you can just call and FaceTime, so it's alright.”

This summer was a significant one for the PNE man, as he explains. Football is a privilege but also a pressure, given its high stakes and relentless nature. If Thordarson sits back and reflects on the last year, though, he will struggle to be anything other than fulfilled - a move to England secured and two very special moments in his personal life.

“Yeah, I got engaged and the missus is pregnant as well,” said Thordarson. “So yeah, just happy times going forward. It just pushes me. Here at the training ground and in games, I'm not just doing it for myself - I'm doing it for a higher purpose. It's something that pushes me on. It's been a great time if I reflect on the last 12 months.

“I feel everything, personal life and on the field, I've grown a lot - both here on the club level and as well in the national team. I hope and expect myself to take even bigger steps, be more dominant on the pitch - physically and defensively - in the Championship this season, because now I've got to know the league and I know what to do. So yeah, that's the expectation I have for myself, to be more dominant and take bigger steps.”

