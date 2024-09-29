Milutin Osmajic | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The PNE striker has been charged by the FA for violent conduct

Preston North End will send their response to the FA on Monday after Milutin Osmajic was charged with violent conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the closing stages of last weekend’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale, against Blackburn Rovers, the Montengero international allegedly bit opposition defender Owen Beck. On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Osmajic had been charged and that North End had until 6pm on Monday to respond.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number 28 was eligible to play against Millwall on Saturday and came off the bench for the final 20 minutes. Heckingbottom expects there to be some news on the front man, ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Watford.

Post-match at The Den, when asked if a reply had been sent yet, he said: “No, we will do it Monday. We have obviously got until late Monday. Everyone needs to be involved in it and everyone needs to understand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is obviously something where I know what is happening and where we are at right now, but I cannot share it with you. So, you will probably know on Monday evening what the response is and then we’ll all learn what the outcome is.”