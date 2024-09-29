Paul Heckingbottom issues update on Milutin Osmajic's FA charge ahead of Watford and Burnley
Preston North End will send their response to the FA on Monday after Milutin Osmajic was charged with violent conduct.
In the closing stages of last weekend’s Lancashire derby at Deepdale, against Blackburn Rovers, the Montengero international allegedly bit opposition defender Owen Beck. On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Osmajic had been charged and that North End had until 6pm on Monday to respond.
The number 28 was eligible to play against Millwall on Saturday and came off the bench for the final 20 minutes. Heckingbottom expects there to be some news on the front man, ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Watford.
Post-match at The Den, when asked if a reply had been sent yet, he said: “No, we will do it Monday. We have obviously got until late Monday. Everyone needs to be involved in it and everyone needs to understand.
“It is obviously something where I know what is happening and where we are at right now, but I cannot share it with you. So, you will probably know on Monday evening what the response is and then we’ll all learn what the outcome is.”
