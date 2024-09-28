Preston North End player ratings vs Millwall with five 4/10s in ugly defeat at The Den
Preston North End’s winless run against Millwall extended to 11 games as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at The Den, on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our post-match ratings from The Den...
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 5.5
Claimed a few early crosses under pressure. Didn’t cover himself in glory for Esse’s goal. An excellent save late on.
Brad Potts - 4
Rarely the case, but the number 44 looked off the pace. Did come close to equalising in the first half.
Jordan Storey - 5
Part of the defence which conceded some dreadful goals on the day.
Liam Lindsay - 4
Switched off for the opener and Langstaff got free from PNE’s defenders for the third.
Andrew Hughes - 5
Taken off at half time after a tough first 45 minutes. The whole defence looked shaky.
Ben Whiteman - 4
A difficult day at the office. Millwall won the midfield battle. Lost the ball for the second goal.
Ali McCann - 5
Kept putting himself about but even he struggled to match the Lions’ intensity.
Josh Bowler - 4
Lost the ball a lot and struggled to have an impact. Slid Potts in for his first half chance.
Duane Holmes - 5
Played off the left but couldn’t really get into the game - Millwall dealt with him well on the whole.
Will Keane - 5
Back into the team but was very quiet. Dropped into pockets early on but it never clicked up front.
Emil Riis - 4
Was nullified by Millwall - just didn’t do enough up there.
Substitutes
Stefan Thordarson - 6
Looked after the ball better than most, but the game was gone two minutes after his introduction. Sent a powerful shot over from 20 yards.
Robbie Brady - 6
Didn’t do too badly off the bench, but the above applies to him as well. Put a peach of a cross straight on to Osmajic’s head late on, which should’ve been put away.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 5
Tried to inject some life into the game but wasn’t able to. Managed to continue after a strong tackle.
Milutin Osmajic - 5
Ought to have pulled one back with a header from point blank range.
Mads Frokjaer - 6
Showed a bit of composure and class in possession.
