How we rated the Preston North End players at The Den

Preston North End’s winless run against Millwall extended to 11 games as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at The Den, on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our post-match ratings from The Den...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 5.5

Claimed a few early crosses under pressure. Didn’t cover himself in glory for Esse’s goal. An excellent save late on.

Brad Potts - 4

Rarely the case, but the number 44 looked off the pace. Did come close to equalising in the first half.

Jordan Storey - 5

Part of the defence which conceded some dreadful goals on the day.

Liam Lindsay - 4

Switched off for the opener and Langstaff got free from PNE’s defenders for the third.

Andrew Hughes - 5

Taken off at half time after a tough first 45 minutes. The whole defence looked shaky.

Ben Whiteman - 4

A difficult day at the office. Millwall won the midfield battle. Lost the ball for the second goal.

Ali McCann - 5

Kept putting himself about but even he struggled to match the Lions’ intensity.

Josh Bowler - 4

Lost the ball a lot and struggled to have an impact. Slid Potts in for his first half chance.

Duane Holmes - 5

Played off the left but couldn’t really get into the game - Millwall dealt with him well on the whole.

Will Keane - 5

Back into the team but was very quiet. Dropped into pockets early on but it never clicked up front.

Emil Riis - 4

Was nullified by Millwall - just didn’t do enough up there.

Substitutes

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Looked after the ball better than most, but the game was gone two minutes after his introduction. Sent a powerful shot over from 20 yards.

Robbie Brady - 6

Didn’t do too badly off the bench, but the above applies to him as well. Put a peach of a cross straight on to Osmajic’s head late on, which should’ve been put away.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 5

Tried to inject some life into the game but wasn’t able to. Managed to continue after a strong tackle.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Ought to have pulled one back with a header from point blank range.

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Showed a bit of composure and class in possession.