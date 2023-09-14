Milutin Osmajic has signed a four-year deal at Preston North End

It’s the moment all Preston North End fans have been waiting for - the arrival of club-record signing Milutin Osmajic.

Now there’s proof that he’s finally arrived and ready to contribute to the Lilywhites’ promotion push.

Nearly a fortnight has passed since a deal to sign the Montenegro international on a four-year-deal from La Liga outfit Cadiz was agreed on transfer deadline day.

A work permit prevented the 24-year-old from flying to the north west and linking up with his new Deepdale team-mates. Instead, Osmajic remained in Spain, where he was maintaining his fitness with the help of PNE Head of Performance John Lucas.

A major breakthrough this week broke the impasse, though, with the giant frontman’s visa application finally accepted on Wednesday.

And that has, at long last, allowed him to complete all formalities of the deal agreed - including meeting up with Ryan Lowe and his Championship-leading troops.

Indeed, Osmajic arrived at the club’s Euxton training base this morning - a moment that the Preston media team captured on camera.

Lowe was among the first to welcome the 14-times capped Montenegro international to his new surroundings as he proclaimed: ‘Big man! Finally, finally, finally!’ as he also greeted his eighth new addition of the transfer window with a welcoming hug.

Peter Risdale is also spotted among the welcoming party as the striker is then introduced to the Lilywhites team - including fellow striker and new arrival Will Keane - and backroom staff.

Understandably, there’s plenty of smiles all round as Osmajic gears up to begin his new career - and in time for the visit of Plymouth on Saturday.

And it’s a sentiment that’s been shared on social media by North End fans, as they finally get the chance to see their new man on Preston soil.

@SimonNisbe28772 wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Love this! Hope he is a huge success’. @Craigpreston04 said: ‘Jesus he is a unit and half’. Meanwhile, @jaingham123, commented: ‘He’s going to absolutely bully some Championship defenders isn’t he. Can’t bloody wait!! #pnefc’.