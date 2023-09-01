Milutin Osmajic confirmed as Preston North End break transfer record to sign striker
The Montenegro international has signed permanently for PNE on transfer deadline day
Preston North End have signed Cadiz striker Milutin Osmajic for an undisclosed fee, which the Lancashire Post understands has broken the club’s transfer record.
The Lilywhites have snapped up the Montenegro international on transfer deadline day, with him putting pen-to-paper on a permanent deal at Deepdale. The 24-year-old was linked with Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona in the last week, but PNE have got a deal over the line.
He has signed a four-year deal at Deepdale. Osmajic has represented his country 14 times. Reports this week suggested that Cadiz has rejected bids in the region of £2m for Osmajic - who scored eight goals in 31 games for Portuguese top flight side Vizela last season. He takes the number 28 shirt at North End.
On the signing, manager Ryan Lowe said: “Milutin came on our radar through MRKT Insights and our chief scout James Wallace. There were a number of clubs in for him and we’ve beaten those clubs to get his signature. He’ll join us once we’ve got the work permit, but we’re really pleased to have him.
“You only have to look at what he’s done in terms of scoring goals and his physique to know what he’s about. He’s strong, he’s powerful, and that’s something we feel really adds to the strikers we’ve got in the building, so we’re really pleased to get Milutin over the line. Ultimately he’s ours too so we can put the work into him to make him even better than he is now.”