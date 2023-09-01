Milutin Osmajic of Montenegro

Preston North End have signed Cadiz striker Milutin Osmajic for an undisclosed fee, which the Lancashire Post understands has broken the club’s transfer record.

The Lilywhites have snapped up the Montenegro international on transfer deadline day, with him putting pen-to-paper on a permanent deal at Deepdale. The 24-year-old was linked with Stoke City, CSKA Moscow and Hellas Verona in the last week, but PNE have got a deal over the line.

He has signed a four-year deal at Deepdale. Osmajic has represented his country 14 times. Reports this week suggested that Cadiz has rejected bids in the region of £2m for Osmajic - who scored eight goals in 31 games for Portuguese top flight side Vizela last season. He takes the number 28 shirt at North End.

On the signing, manager Ryan Lowe said: “Milutin came on our radar through MRKT Insights and our chief scout James Wallace. There were a number of clubs in for him and we’ve beaten those clubs to get his signature. He’ll join us once we’ve got the work permit, but we’re really pleased to have him.