Liam Millar

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe believes his two transfer deadline day signings are ‘game ready’ ahead of Saturday’s clash against Plymouth Argyle.

Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic were both snapped up on the final day of the transfer window, with the former signing on loan and the latter arriving for a club record fee. Millar has been training at Euxton for the last two weeks, over the international break, while Osmajic only arrived in England on Wednesday night after his visa application went through.

Thursday saw the Montenegro international spend his first day at Euxton, with a translator brought on board to help the club and player with the language barrier. Osmajic had been training in Spain with PNE’s Head of Performance, John Lucas, until he got the green light to fly over. North End’s manager is excited to get down to work with him.

“When the big man walks in and everyone sees him with a smile on his face, the lads are looking forward to working with him and getting to know him,” said Lowe. “A good friend of mine, his lad is full Spanish so he’s now going to be the interpreter for a short while with us. It’s important we’ve got someone who can help him. Liam Millar has told me he can speak a bit of the lingo and he’s in a hotel with him.

“There is a real buzz about the place and we know the type of qualities he brings, of course. We have to be careful with him and manage him a bit, but I’m really looking forward to seeing him get going. He knows where the goal is, which is the main thing, and he knows how to celebrate a goal.

“I think we will get on quite well; maybe our scouse might have to be toned down a bit. But, I am sure he will get a grasp of it dead quick. He is already coming out with some words now and we are really looking forward to working with him, getting him some lessons and getting him to speak English - which I am sure he will. But look, it’s what he does on the football pitch that is most important for us.”

Lowe added: “Liam Millar has been fantastic. He’s been champing at the bit in training; coming in on his days off during the international break. With Milutin, John Lucas has been over there working with him - some football fitness. And he’s obviously played some games in pre-season, so they are game ready. How long they last, if they do play, we will see. But, they are fit and ready to go.”

PNE’s manager has been particularly encouraged by Millar’s attitude and ability in training so far. Lowe was keen to target a dribbler this summer and he believes the Canada international will add vital traits to the North End squad.

“He’s had a fantastic week,” said Lowe. “He did a few days over the international break and John said he was looking sharp. He’s brought a freshness to the group and a different dynamic. He can run with the ball, dribble and is fast. So, he has been excellent. We spoke about the type of players we needed: a maverick type, goal scorer and dribbler.