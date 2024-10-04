Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The seven-time England under-21 international is back in professional football.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah has ended his period of free agency by signing with their fiercest rivals Blackpool.

The 27-year-old has signed a short-term deal with the Seasiders until the start of January. Onomah had been training with the Bloomfield Road club for the last month, and his former boss Steve Bruce has taken the plunge, and signed the midfielder for the next three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onomah had worked under Bruce at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, but it was during Neil Critchley's time in charge that he was brought in to train. He will provide another option to Bruce in midfield, and could make his debut against Mansfield Town at the weekeend.

“It’s been a long journey after training with the lads over recent weeks, but it’s been great to be in and around football again," said Onomah to the official club website.

“This is a great bunch of lads and I’ve been involved in promotion-winning sides before, so I’m hoping to bring that experience here. I’ve worked with the gaffer before and have a good relationship with him, so I’m happy to be here and to start playing.”

Onomah spent the entirety of last season without a club, despite undergoing a trial period at Stoke City. Alex Neil was in charge of the Potters during the time he was bidding to earn a contract, but a move never materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onomah was only at North End for a short period, having joined on a short-term deal in January 2023. He made 13 appearances for the Lilywhites in total, helping the club to a 12th-placed finish.

The midfielder’s departure from Deepdale was announced on June 27, 2023, but since then he's been without a club. He was offered a contract but according to Ryan Lowe despite terms being agreed, there were complications with the deal.