CameraSport - Alex Dodd

PNE striker Milutin Osmajic was charged with breaching FA Rule E3

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are still waiting to learn the outcome of the FA’s investigation into racism allegations against Milutin Osmajic.

The Lilywhites’ striker was charged in March, following the incident during PNE’s Championship clash against Lancashire rivals Burnley. Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri accused Osmajic of racist abuse in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those claims are refuted ‘strongly’ by Preston’s number 28. With it almost six weeks on from the forward’s deadline for responding, North End CEO Peter Ridsdale has now provided an update in an extended interview with BBC Lancashire.

“The worst thing in the world is uncertainty,” he said. “You can live and plan with the knowledge of what is happening, but it’s very difficult to plan when you’ve no idea what is happening. Sadly, an incident took place in the game against Burnley in the league.

“We are still awaiting what, if any, action the FA think they wish to take. He hasn’t had a personal hearing or a response to a charge. We’ve been asked for our comments which we’ve given, weeks and weeks ago and we’re still waiting to see what happens next.

“From our point of view and from his point of view, what we need is for this to be behind us. It needs to be history with whatever outcome is determined and then we can plan and manage it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s in their hands.”

“There was no intent to chase up, we wanted to get through the season with Milutin playing for us,” said Ridsdale. “I sincerely hope the outcome is that he will be able to play for us at the start of next season.

“There is a process. That process, depending what it is... if it’s just a red card there’s a known process and a known timeframe and that’s pretty quick. The abnormal incidents, and I think this fits into that category, can take time and this is taking time.

“But it’s in their hands, not ours and in the meantime we get on with planning our life. As I say, certainty is the best outcome - whatever that might be - because in the meantime I have to answer questions, and quite rightly, because people are frustrated by the fact we don’t know.”

Osmajic had a turbulent second season at Deepdale. He top scored across all competitions with 15 goals but, as well as the Hannibal allegations, was banned for eight games after biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The front man played, and scored, against Burnley two weeks on from the league meeting, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side won 3-0 in the FA Cup fifth round. Burnley boss Scott Parker left Hannibal out of his squad that day.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End player ratings for the 2024/25 season