It went down to the final day of the season but Preston North End managed to retain their Championship status.
Here are our ratings for every player who made at least 10 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites.
Preston North End finished 20th in the Championship last season
It went down to the final day of the season but Preston North End managed to retain their Championship status.
Here are our ratings for every player who made at least 10 appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites.