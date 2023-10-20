Gary Rowett and Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was surprised to see Gary Rowett depart Millwall this week - but can also see how both parties may have reached the decision.

The Lilywhites face the Lions in the first match post-international break, with kick-off 12:30pm at Deepdale on Saturday. In charge of the away side will be caretaker boss Adam Barrett, who has had little time to get Millwall ready for the North End encounter. Rowett’s departure was announced late on Wednesday evening, with his four year stay at the club brought to an end.

He consistently had the Lions competing in the top half of the league and pushing for a play-off place; his teams having gotten the better of PNE over the years. Rowett is a manager Lowe is very familiar with, given their respective work in the media for Sky Sports and battles against each other in the dugout. Lowe always wants to see managers get time and has plenty of admiration for the job Rowett did at The Den.

“I was, yeah,” said Lowe, when asked if he was surprised at the news. “But I don’t really know the circumstances, so I can’t really comment on it. What I will say is that he did a fantastic job at Millwall. Maybe he had been there a little bit too long, just looking in from the outside. What he has done for that football club, he took it from where it was - probably mid-table - to touching distance of the play-offs. He has got a brand and formula that works for him and to top that all off, he’s a top, top guy. So listen, I wish him all the best with whatever his new adventure is, because he will certainly be back in the game in no time.”

Lowe added: “I think sometimes, it comes to an end at some point doesn’t it? Whether it is players, managers, coaches. I think you always look at your time there and whether you can take it any further. There have been lots of managers over the years, that I’ve seen, and they’ve just taken it as far as they could. And they needed someone else to step in. I think that is the amicable way of doing it; the fair, honest way. I don’t like the way of giving managers three-and-a-half year contracts, then sacking them within six months. I just don’t like it, as a fellow manager, but that sometimes happens.”

“In Gary’s case, I am just saying it from the outside; I don’t know if it’s right or wrong. I am just looking at it that he’s been there a while and maybe it’s time for a change for both parties. And, if that’s the case, then fair play, because both parties will have shaken hands on that. I don’t think he’s been ‘sacked’ because of performances or results, because they were still doing okay. It’s disappointing when managers don’t get time, but I see the other side of it where - if you’ve been there for four or five years - it sometimes could be a little bit stale.”

Looking in from the outside - like Lowe - the challenge Rowett faced at The Den seemed not too dissimilar to the ongoing one at Deepdale. The Lions have never been in the Premier League, are towards the lower end of the division in terms of transfer budget and always trying to break into those elusive play-off positions.

“I don’t know their circumstances to be honest,” said Lowe. “The circumstances with me, here, with us and what we are, is totally different to every other club. All I want to try and be is the best I can for Preston North End. Are we making progress in that? Of course we are. Did Gary make progress at Millwall? Of course he did, yeah. But, there obviously comes a time doesn’t there? If it’s been done amicably then great, for both parties. But, for me, our challenge is to try and overachieve and get to where everyone else wants to get to.