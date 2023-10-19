Deepdale stadium

Preston North End return to Championship action on Saturday afternoon as Millwall make the trip up to Deepdale.

Here are all the key match details ahead of the weekend’s clash.

When is kick-off?

It’s the early kick off on Saturday, with the Deepdale clash to get under way at 12:30pm.

How can I watch the game?

The match has been selected for Sky Sports coverage, with the broadcast on Sky Sports Football set to begin at 12 noon. Saturday’s game will not be available to watch on iFollow, where only audio passes are available for £2.50.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle on Saturday afternoon is Matthew Donohue. He will be assisted by Matthew Jones and Sam Lewis, with Tom Nield on fourth official duty. Donohue last officiated Preston in their away win at Stoke City, back at the beginning of September.

What form are the two teams in?

Ryan Lowe’s men lost three games in a row prior to the international break, against Ipswich Town, Leicester City and West Brom. Before those disappointing results, PNE had drawn at Rotherham and beaten Birmingham City. North End head into the weekend’s encounter sitting in third. The Lions, meanwhile, have lost one of their last five while drawing two and winning two. Millwall drew 2-2 with Hull City, at home, before the break.

What’s the early team news?

