Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett has left Millwall by mutual consent just days before the Lions’ trip to Preston North End.

PNE face the Lions in Saturday’s early kick-off at Deepdale, in the first match back after the international break. But, the weekend’s visitors have made a managerial change on the eve of the clash - with Rowett’s four-year tenure at The Den brought to an end. The 49-year-old moved to Millwall after a short spell at Stoke City, having previously managed Derby County, Birmingham City and Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His record against Preston was extremely strong - North End having never beaten one of Rowett’s teams in 13 attempts. He guided the Lions to consistent top half finishes but the two parties have agreed to part ways. Adam Barrett, assistant manager of the club, will take caretaker charge alongside first team coach, Paul Robinson. A ‘comprehensive recruitment process’ is under way, as per Millwall’s club statement.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Addressing his departure, Rowett said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.

“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”

The club’s chairman, James Berylson added: “We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club. While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad