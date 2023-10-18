Gary Rowett leaves Millwall and addresses exit on eve of Preston North End clash
Millwall have parted ways with their manager ahead of Saturday’s match at Deepdale
Gary Rowett has left Millwall by mutual consent just days before the Lions’ trip to Preston North End.
PNE face the Lions in Saturday’s early kick-off at Deepdale, in the first match back after the international break. But, the weekend’s visitors have made a managerial change on the eve of the clash - with Rowett’s four-year tenure at The Den brought to an end. The 49-year-old moved to Millwall after a short spell at Stoke City, having previously managed Derby County, Birmingham City and Burton Albion.
His record against Preston was extremely strong - North End having never beaten one of Rowett’s teams in 13 attempts. He guided the Lions to consistent top half finishes but the two parties have agreed to part ways. Adam Barrett, assistant manager of the club, will take caretaker charge alongside first team coach, Paul Robinson. A ‘comprehensive recruitment process’ is under way, as per Millwall’s club statement.
Addressing his departure, Rowett said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for all their support during my time at the club. The atmosphere they create is truly unique. I have thoroughly enjoyed being manager of Millwall and depart with a feeling that the club has progressed during my tenure. As is sometimes the case in football, the time just feels right to part ways.
“I would like to thank John Berylson, James, Steve Kavanagh, Alex Aldridge, my backroom staff, and everyone behind-the-scenes for their hard work and support. Finally, I’d like to extend my gratitude to the players, who I thank for the blood, sweat, and tears they have put into their efforts. It has been a successful and enjoyable four years.”
The club’s chairman, James Berylson added: “We greatly appreciate Gary’s efforts throughout his time in charge and he departs with the best wishes of everybody connected with the club. While my time working directly with Gary has been short, I have thoroughly enjoyed all our interactions and feel that he leaves us having enhanced the club’s on-pitch status during four successful years in charge.
“In Adam and Paul we have two excellent coaches who I know fans will really get behind during their time in caretaker charge. They have my full support as we take the necessary time to secure the appointment which is in the best interests of the football club.”