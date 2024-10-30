PNE were beaten 0-3 by Arsenal on Wednesday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri was the talk of Mikel Arteta’s press conference, after the Gunners’ 3-0 win over Preston North End on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites were knocked out of the Carabao Cup fourth round, by the Premier League giants. Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock mid way through the first half and Nwaneri struck home a sensational second goal, from 25 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Havertz was introduced at half time and he headed home just before the hour, to all but confirm Arsenal’s passage into the quarter-final of the competition. But, it was Nwaneri - who struck the crossbar from range in the second half - who came in for glowing praise post-match.

Read More Every word Paul Heckingbottom said on Arsenal defeat and his Preston North End team selection

“He did it yesterday in training, so we’re getting used to that,” said Arteta. “He’s a big talent, he’s got the right attitude, he’s got the right players and context around him and we need to make sure that we put brick by brick. But we have some player there. He wants to make every ball... he wants to make things happen. He’s still only 17-years-old. His work ethic is tremendous and he loves what he does.

“He’s there. He’s showing every day what he’s capable of. You see his teammates, they give the ball all the time. That’s a great sign. We’ve got some player there. It is unbelievable, but he does it in training almost every day. He’s got this quality, this personality, he’s there to make things happen. He doesn’t care whose around him. If he needs to make the decision on his own he does it. He scored a fantastic goal tonight.”

On the win over PNE and performance of his team, he added: “Very good. We talked about that: play with enthusiasm in these games, play with the right attitude and commitment. We certainly showed that so very happy to be in the quarter finals.”