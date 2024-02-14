Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick believes Preston North End are as strong as they've been all season after picking up their form in recent weeks.

The Lilywhites welcome Boro to Deepdale on Wednesday night and are on the search of a third consecuctive victory, which would extend their current three game unbeaten run. Middlesbrough arrive in Lancashire without a win in three and lost last time out at home against Bristol City.

North End have a four-point lead over Middlesbrough this evening and are just three points off of the play-offs. A win wouldn't put them in to the top six but would put them level on points with Norwich City.

Commenting on PNE, Carrick said: "They’ve had some players that are back in around it, back fit, a bit more of a settled team as well and I think you can see that by the results and the performances they’ve got, so they’re looking as strong as they’ve looked probably all season, so it will be a good test for us going there.

"Every game is an opportunity and particularly against those in and around you. They will be seeing it exactly the same way and playing at home, I am sure they will fancy their chances. We are going there really looking forward to it actually and this is one we need to be ready for - the lads will be."

One player that Carrick will be familiar with is Will Keane. Keane was at Manchester United from the age of 11 and was at the club from 2004 to 2016. He made three senior appearances for the Red Devils, and all of them came alongside playing with the Boro boss.

Keane could be considered the danger man for the hosts with his 11 goals and two assists in 23 games this season. The 31-year-old netted a brace against Ipswich Town and could relish the opportunity against one of his teammates tonight.