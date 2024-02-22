Key Preston North End coach leaves after decade of Deepdale service to join Manchester United Women
A key member of Preston North End’s academy set-up has announced her Deepdale departure after nearly a decade of service to the club.
Melissa Brown, who was Foundation Phase Lead (under-7s to Under-11s) at the Lilywhites, has left after being named Manchester United women’s under-21s head coach.
Brown leaves PNE after initially joining her hometown club as Head of Health and Wellbeing in 2014, before joining the academy coaching team in 2019. Her role has subsequently be filled by James McGown, who previously acted as Preston's Academy Performance Analyst & Lead Pre-Academy Coach.
Announcing her departure on LinkedIn.com, Brown said: ‘After nearly a decade working at PNE, five of those coaching within the academy, it’s time to move on to pastures new. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching some outstanding footballers and even better young men, whom I have no doubt will all go onto wonderful things.'
'I’m completely overwhelmed by the messages, cards and gifts from colleagues, parents and players. Endless thank yous to the club for believing in me, the staff for supporting me, the parents for trusting me and the players for inspiring and motivating me every day.’