Deepdale was Melissa Brown's home for nearly a decade

A key member of Preston North End’s academy set-up has announced her Deepdale departure after nearly a decade of service to the club.

Melissa Brown, who was Foundation Phase Lead (under-7s to Under-11s) at the Lilywhites, has left after being named Manchester United women’s under-21s head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown leaves PNE after initially joining her hometown club as Head of Health and Wellbeing in 2014, before joining the academy coaching team in 2019. Her role has subsequently be filled by James McGown, who previously acted as Preston's Academy Performance Analyst & Lead Pre-Academy Coach.

Announcing her departure on LinkedIn.com, Brown said: ‘After nearly a decade working at PNE, five of those coaching within the academy, it’s time to move on to pastures new. I’ve had the pleasure of coaching some outstanding footballers and even better young men, whom I have no doubt will all go onto wonderful things.'