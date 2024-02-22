Ched Evans

Preston North End duo Kian Best and Duane Holmes are back in the fold, but may still miss Friday's trip to Coventry City as the pair are eased back in.

The Lilywhites have been without four players in the last few games, but Best and Holmes are in full training again - after respective ankle and knee issues. Elsewhere, Ched Evans will be missing for the next few weeks after having a 'clean out' in his knee - while stalwart Brad Potts is still on track for a return after the March international break.

"All good," said Lowe on Thursday. "We are all ready to go. Duano and Kian Best are back in training. We are just debating whether the two of them will travel with us; one of them definitely will. It is nice to have them back on the grass. One might stay behind and do a little bit of work, so they are ready for next week. One will definitely travel with us, just to make the numbers up.

"But yeah, they are back in training and back in the squad. We will decide whether one or two will travel; sometimes it is nice to bring a mate, isn't it, if one is going to miss out? They are fit and ready to go. Hopefully, another week of training and they will be up for selection for the Hull game - definitely."

On Evans, Lowe said: "He has had a bit of a clear out in his knee. It's a precaution, really, to take some stuff out of there that was giving him some grief. He won't be too long. It was the best thing to do, rather than manage him and get him through the pain barrier. It is nice and clean inside. It will benefit him in the long run. We just thought to go and see the specialist and let him decide what to do. He will be a few weeks - probably after the international break we will have him back. I am just pleased for Ched, that it's done now and he can crack on getting back fit."