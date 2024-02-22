Ryan Lowe

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has felt a shift in mood around the club ever since the win over Bristol City.

The Lilywhites were struggling and Preston's boss was under immense pressure from the supporters. But, a triple half time substitution against the Robins sparked a - in the end - relatively comfortable 2-0 home win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, North End have picked up 11 points from six games - with the only defeat a last gasp one away to Leeds United. The improved results - and performances at times too - has put PNE back in the play-off chasing pack. And Lowe says the role of the fans cannot be underestimated.

"I must say this, that a big thank you goes to the fans," said Lowe. "The home fans, because they have lifted the spirits of the group. I go back to the Bristol City game. At half time, the game was dead really. We made the changes, came out right at it, got it and the fans from then on have realised, thought - and it's given our lads a lift. The lads now, I am not saying they didn't enjoy playing at Deepdale; of course we do, we are at home. But, they are going to Deepdale games now, knowing that they are right on side with us, all the way.

"I am a big believer - and it's why I am thanking them for it - that it has helped. What they do for the players... belief, encouragement, desire and confidence is massive in any walk of life - especially football. It allows our lads' tails to go high, when they make a mistake and there is nobody jeering or whatever. They go 'okay, I can get on with it' and that's what they've done. So yeah, I am seeing a different, bubbly side of the lads."

Lowe added: "Listen, I am going to be loved and hated aren't I? It doesn't matter to me. It's not about me, it's for the players. You get the love and the criticism, but it's not about me at all. Give the players all the love, because they are the ones running 10-12k a game, to get results. I don't need any loving, I get enough at home off my missus and kids - it is fine by me. I just want the lads to be cheered on and encouraged. I want their confidence to go through the roof, because that is all that matters. And they've been doing that, so long may it continue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday were particularly low points in December, as well as the thrashing against Watford. On the back of losing to the Rs, North End went to Norwich and grinded out a goalless draw. After that point, Lowe had a chat with the Canaries chief about tension among the terraces and how to deal with it.

"You know what? When we played Norwich away, I spoke to David Wagner about the noise that was happening with him," said Lowe. "He was coming under a lot of criticism and trying to build. I asked him how he blocks the outside noise off because I am a lover, not a fighter. I quite like trying to please everyone and when you see stuff like that, you think 'Oh God, not that'.