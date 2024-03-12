Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Preston North End goalkeeper Martin Hodge has landed a role at a Championship rival.

The 65-year-old has officially been appointed as the head of recruitment at Swansea City. It is thought he has been in the post since the winter, but during a fan's forum, his appointment was confirmed by their chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodge had only been at Huddersfield Town since the summer and held a similar role at Preston’s Lancashire rivals Burnley. As a player, had two separate spells at Preston during his 19-year playing career. He was at Deepdale for the 1981/82 season and then returned in 1983.

The former shot-stopper spent a large part of his career at Sheffield Wednesday, spending five years at Hillsborough. His other former clubs of note include Everton, Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle.

Since retiring in 1996, he has been a goalkeeping coach at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, as well as a scout for Cardiff City and Watford. He worked closely with Sean Dyche during the pair’s time together at Turf Moor.

Swansea are making a series of changes to their recruitment set-up and have also appointed Paul Compton as their head of academy recruitment. Paul Compton held a similar role with Southampton and returned to Swansea having been their head of youth development in the early 2000s. The Welsh side's Head of Football Operations Josh Marsh departed for Chelsea earlier this year to become their new Loans and Pathways Manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, former striker Simon Makienok is earning rave reviews back in Denmark. The 33-year-old was on loan for the 2016/17 season and notched up six goals in 29 appearances. He is now playing for Hvidovre in the Danish Super League, and has been praised for his influence in the dressing room at the current club.

“Simon is a good boy, not just on the pitch," said director Peter Lassen to Tipsbladet.

"He is outstanding in the dressing room as well. He takes care of our young players and chats with them. He is world class there."