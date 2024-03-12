Preston North End were last awarded a penalty kick in early November, but appeals for more have not been in short supply.

The Lilywhites have been left frustrated by big decisions inside the box, since then. Recently, Hull City defender Jacob Greaves got away with a pull-back on PNE striker Will Keane. After that, boss Ryan Lowe suggested that was the 11th call to go against his team post-match. Reports have since claimed that the PGMOL apologised to Preston for that decision.

North End have scored the two spot-kicks they've been given this season. Alan Browne netted in the home win over Coventry City, while Will Keane converted from 12 yards - away to Stoke City in September's memorable victory. With ten games to go, Preston will hope any more important decisions go in their favour.